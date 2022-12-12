Alistair Johnston hit by 'outpouring of love' since signing for Celtic

The 24-year-old defender signed a five-year deal in joining from Montreal and is fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar
Alistair Johnston hit by 'outpouring of love' since signing for Celtic

NEW SIGNING: Canada's Alistair Johnston (left) and Belgium's Eden Hazard battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 19:28
Ronnie Esplin

Alistair Johnston revealed he has been hit with an "outpouring of love" from Celtic fans since joining the Parkhead club.

The 24-year-old defender signed a five-year deal in joining from Montreal and is fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at Celtic Park, Johnston was asked about his early days as a Celt and said: "It has been hectic.

"I tweeted about it a couple of times but it is no joke, the Celtic fans almost broke my phone, just the outpouring of love has been pretty crazy.

"That, doubled up with participating in a World Cup at the same time, it is a crazy time in my life. I am super-excited to get here.

"Everyone has been so warm and welcoming.

"Even just walking around the town centre people have been coming up and saying, 'congratulations, you have signed for the biggest club in the world'.

"It has been a unique and special welcome."

Johnston, whose dad's side of the family is English and Scottish while his mother is from Northern Ireland, played against Hoops full-back Josip Juranovic in Canada's 4-1 defeat by Croatia in Qatar.

Juranovic has been linked with a big-money move away from Celtic after some terrific performances in Qatar, while Scotland defender Anthony Ralston is also standing in Johnston's way.

However, the new recruit is ready to fight for his place.

He said: "I did actually talk to him (Juranovic) afterwards and said hello.

"He was really good about coming to find me after a big 4-1 win for them. He is a great player.

"Nothing is going to be given (at Celtic), everything will be earned.

"That is something all aspiring footballers want, an opportunity, and that is something the coaching staff has been very strong about, that we are trying to play a certain way and we want to bring in some young, talented players that have an edge to them.

"I fit that mould but the other two right-backs have that as well but I am here to fight for my place and hopefully earn some minutes.

"It is very attacking at Celtic. It is exactly how I like to play the game. It is a good fit for me.

"It is a match made in heaven for me, so it was a pretty easy decision."

By way of comparison with modern-day players, Canada head coach John Herdman likened Johnston to Chelsea and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

He said: "My national team manager John Herdman likes to say Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea.

"The ability to play in a back three, a back four, a back five, that flexibility that he brings, super-consistent.

"Definitely I have a lot of physicality to me. I just love to defend and that is something that everyone will see.

"For me, putting in a big tackle is just as good as getting on the end of a cross, for example. That is what you will see from me. I live to defend."

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Brendan Rodgers an ideal upgrade for England if Southgate goes
FBL-WC-2022-MATCH49-NED-USA Gio Reyna almost sent home from World Cup by USA
France Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Al Sadd Sports Club - Tuesday 6th December Raphael Varane insists France must avoid Morocco ‘trap’ to earn place in final
<p>BIG BLOW: Liverpool's Luis Diaz is expected to be sidelined until March after undergoing surgery on an injury sustained in a training camp in the UAE. Pic: AP Photo/Jon Super</p>

Luis Diaz out until March after surgery in blow to Liverpool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.236 s