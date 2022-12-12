Luis Diaz out until March after surgery in blow to Liverpool

Liverpool expect Luis Díaz to be out until March after the forward had surgery on an injury sustained during their training camp in the United Arab Emirates
BIG BLOW: Liverpool's Luis Diaz is expected to be sidelined until March after undergoing surgery on an injury sustained in a training camp in the UAE. Pic: AP Photo/Jon Super

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 18:42
 Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool expect Luis Díaz to be out until March after the forward had surgery on an injury sustained during their training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Jürgen Klopp described the setback as “a proper smash in the face”. Díaz has been out since mid-October with a knee injury and was working his way back during the mid-season World Cup break.

“It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well,” Liverpool’s manager said. “It was a non-situation in training, honestly. Nothing, and [then he] felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot [the] next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said: ‘OK, come on, let’s have a brief look.’ And then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Liverpool have games in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup before March. Díaz had provided four goals and three assists in 11 Premier League and Champions League appearances this season before getting injured.

Guardian

