Lionel Messi and Argentina ready for another night of 'suffering'

In a little pedestrian plaza in Msheireb Downtown, a regenerated smart city in the heart of Doha, CONMEBOL have taken over. Sikkat Al Wadi is not Qatari territory but South American.

Kaleidoscopic-coloured miniature barrio buildings have been erected with murals of the continent’s icons on the walls, Pele and Maradona watching over the crowds. There is a memorabilia hut that’s a treasure trove and interactive games for fans who can try to hit a ball as hard as the Brazilian Hulk. In the centre of it all is a silver sculpture they call The Tree of Dreams.

“The roots of South American football run deep,” reads a plaque. “From the world famous Maracanã Stadium to the potrero pitches found in inner-city barrios, it is connected by a distinct spirit found nowhere else.”

As dusk fell quick and early Monday, the distinct spirit around the place was mostly joy. Fathers trying to run the shot speedometer anywhere half close to the 210.9 km/h record set by Hulk, families gawking at the first ever Jules Rimet won by Uruguay 92 years ago. Across town, however, as South America’s last, best chance at winning it all again for the first time in two decades pondered their penultimate step, there was no talk of joy.

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste are 90 minutes away from a World Cup final but as defender Nicolás Tagliafico and then manager Lionel Scaloni stepped up to the pre-match press conference table, the most commonly heard words were sufrir, sufrimos and sufrimiento. Argentina are suffering.

FINAL HURDLES: Argentina's Lionel Messi during a training session at Qatar University on Monday.

“We have to somehow find a way not to suffer so much and not to let so many chances,” said left back Tagliafico. “We need focus on winning the game and suffering as little as possible. We're going to have to suffer - to live it, but also enjoy it.”

Why must they suffer? Because, you sense, the suffering is the point. For 36 years now they have suffered, first with Maradona, then without him and for the last 16 years with Messi. Three and a half decades of hurt. The suffering is the fuel and at times they’ve almost had enough of it to go and end the pain. On Tuesday night at Lusail Stadium they will hope that they’ve suffered just enough to survive.

The connection between team and terraces is an awesome thing to witness here. The emotional bonds are tighter and thicker than anything we’ve seen before, the threads that bind interwoven and strengthened by all that suffering. The prospect of release, which can only come back at the Lusail on Sunday, makes things all the more acute.

What a journey it has been already. The meltdown against Saudi Arabia when Argentina scored four goals but lost 2-1. The tension-wracked nights against Mexico, especially, and Poland. The last-16 clash with Australia should have been light on suffering but still they found a way back in to that familiar hurt locker. Against the Netherlands they again contrived to throw away a 2-0 lead and all of the comfort in just 12 minutes.

Now, right on cue, they face one of the teams that made them suffer one of the darkest nights of this era.

“They have players that can hurt us...I won’t mention names,” Scaloni said. “[Croatia] are a proper team and they play as a team. They are going to make things challenging for us. They have a specific playing style. I don’t think they are going to change that. It is neither defensive nor attacking. And they have a long-lasting football tradition. We have our system and our style. We won’t change our style.”

Croatia are indeed a proper team. But they’re not the side they were when they feasted on Jorge Sampaoli’s flawed and fragile outfit in Russia four years ago. It was that defeat, and the manager’s sideline meltdown, that ultimately led to the Argentine FA dispensing with Sampaoli and turning to Scaloni. In a way this is the rebuild coming full circle to see if something has indeed changed.

Scaloni has moulded a side that get the absolute most out of late-career Messi but he has shown an ability and willingness to change on the fly too. His switch to a back five against the Dutch worked a charm until Louis van Gaal belatedly changed things himself and Argentina lost their heads. Having closed the avenues to the Oranje out wide, now Scaloni must narrow the focus in on midfield where this Croatia’s strength is centralised. Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic are this tournament’s most rounded unit. Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister may need an extra body in there.

“Yesterday we analysed how Croatia plays. We know that they have great quality in the middle of the field,” said Lyon’s Tagliafico, one of the survivors from the 2018 meeting of the sides. “They are also tall. I think it will be an attacking game but we also have our own weapons.”

They do. A newly stoked fire is one of them. Some saw Messi’s touchline confrontation with Van Gaal as a departure but he has been on a path without prisoners from the get-go here. His clash with Wout Weghorst in the tunnel, when he glowered and shouted “Que miras, bobo?” (“What are you looking at, fool?”) was gobbled up back home and by the powder blue and white hordes here. We can expect to see “Que miras, bobo?” on flags and T-shirts on Tuesday night. If Messi’s intent on settling scores, then Croatia represent a very significant one.

“He has always been like this,” said Tagliafico. “For us, he is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He gives us a special advantage on the pitch — we know we have Messi. And that is a great source of motivation.”

Messi and Argentina will have to find a way past not just Modric and his masterful midfield unit but Josko Gvardiol, arguably the tournament’s best defender. Dominik Livaković has been a giant between the posts too. You half-wonder if Brazil may have been an easier task, style-wise. Dalic’s Croatia are dogs of war and it’s possible, maybe even likely, that this could be another long night in the trenches.

But then, as Tagliafico said, Argentina will just have to live it, to embrace it all. Before the joy, there must again be pain. It’s what has got them to this point.

Suffer…so good.