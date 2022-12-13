Croatia's Ivan Perisic is the epitome of the big-game player

The predatory Perisic instincts are already shining through the next generation. Little Leo would appear to have inherited his father’s sense of spotting an opportunity, picking a moment and going for it.

As Croatian players made their way to one end of Education City Stadium to celebrate another marathon and magical World Cup night, Brazilians were crestfallen and crumpled to the surface. Neymar, however, stood. He stood near the centre circle as the tears flowed, Dani Alves coming to console him. Leonardo Perisic ran over, hovered a moment as a Brazilian team helper looked ready to shoo him away and then caught Neymar’s eye. The two hugged and embraced in a touching human moment that instantly went viral, while Perisic Jr went to join dad and the celebrations.

Leo’s 10 now, which means he has spent his whole life watching his father delivering on these stages and then inviting all the family in to celebrate. There’s an argument, surprising as it may sound, that there is no bigger big-game player in international football than Perisic.

Over the last eight years, the winger has scored 10 goals across five major tournaments, racking up the assists too. Just three men have scored in each of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Euro 2016 and 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Xherdan Shaqiri and Perisic. Many of Perisic’s have come in higher-stakes games. He has scored crucial goals in three of his last four World Cup knock-out games including the semi-final and final last time round.

All of which, you’d expect, should have Lionel Scaloni and Argentina on high alert at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night. The stakes being this sky high usually means Perisic will rise to meet them.

On these same pages four years ago, when asked to profile a Croatian player before the 2018 World Cup Final, we chose Perisic, primarily because he was operating somewhat in the shadows of Modric and the two other pillars of the golden generation, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic. That trio were staples under the prime time lights of Champions League nights while, to that point, Perisic had “operated more often in the half-light” of European football, we wrote at the time.

Since leaving Russia, however, Perisic has enjoyed the four best seasons of his career, winning a league, cup and Champions League treble with Bayern Munich in 2019-20 and following it up with a domestic treble with Inter Milan last season before Antonio Conte brought him to the Premier League this summer. At Spurs he has largely operated deeper as a left wing back and has yet to fully find his feet or form. But back in tablecloth red and white here in Qatar he has picked up right where he left off.

His header against Japan in the last 16 was a Perisic classic, fainting to step out but then sensing his moment, moving in between two defenders to turn a looping deep ball from Dejan Lovren into a goal with a stunning header from 14 yards out. It moved him level with Mandzukic for second-highest scorer in Croatian history with 33 and tied Davor Suker’s record of six World Cup goals. For a player who has lived his life on the wing, it’s a remarkable return. For good measure, he is joint-second in the Qatar assists chart, one off leader Antoine Griezmann.

But with Zlatko Dalic’s 2022 side more rigid than the 2018 version, he has put in much dirty work too. As Croatia succeeded in bringing Japan and Brazil down to their own tempo, Perisic has pressed from the front.

“I’ve said a lot of times already, it’s not so much the goals or the record, it is important that the team are winning. If I can score or assist, that’s great but I’ll do what I’m asked to do,” he said on Monday, sitting alongside Dalic.

With a boyish smile he listened to the questions mostly coming his manager’s way but he spotted his opportunities to make some points too.

“You’ve mentioned Morocco,” he interjected at on stage. “Most of you (Croatia media) were not satisfied when we played Morocco. Look at where Morocco are right now. I think we can say we did a good job.”

The job is far from done they both insisted. If they lack as much pedigree, this Croatian team’s spirit is just as unshakeable as the 2018 version. Their driving force, of course, is their captain. His fellow veteran is adamant they can win it all — with, and for, him.

“Well we saw a couple of days ago that Portugal with Cristiano lost,” Perisic said. "He was here five times for a World Cup and he was unable to win. Messi is trying to do the same for fifth time and wants win it with Argentina. We'll give 100% for Modric to achieve it first. It’s going to be a very solid match.”

And a very big one. Argentina had better watch for the big-game predator.