Adam O'Reilly on the hunt for new club as Preston release Cork midfielder 

Adam O’Reilly’s relationship with Preston North End looks to be over after Ryan Lowe confirmed the Cork midfielder is free to join a new club.

The 21-year-old made earlier than expected progress at Deepdale when handed his first-team debut by Alex Neil against Aston Villa at 17 but the contemporary of Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Nathan Collins has spent most of the time since on loan.

His two temporary League of Ireland switches, to Waterford in 2021 and St Patrick’s Athletic last year, proved successful but the change of manager at his parent club in the meantime hasn’t been kind to him.

Lowe, who has an Irish contingent at his disposal including captain Alan Browne, Sean Maguire and Robbie Brady, is prepared to release the swashbuckling playmaker in January, five months ahead of his contract expiring.

That has put a series of outfits, including his hometown club of Cork City, on alert but the Ireland underage international may opt to remain in the UK.

"I said to Ad last week that he's only played one game for Preston North End and is now 20-odd years of age," explained Lowe, appointed a year ago and overseeing the Lilywhites’ charge into the Championship playoffs.

“Is that going to change? He felt that he hadn't had an opportunity under me and I said 'you haven't'.

“He went out on loan and other players have come in and taken their opportunities. If we'd only had a squad of 16, then Adam would get an opportunity, but with a squad of 20, plus four kids and a 'keeper in James (Pradic) of 25, there is no room.”

Given those circumstances, frank discussions have settled on an agreed parting.

"We had a good conversation with Adam - he was in last week with his two agents - an English agent and an Irish agent,” added Lowe.

“He has done fantastically well and there is no point in him coming back with the group, just to not play any games. So, what we've said to Ads, is that we're giving him the opportunity to venture and find a new challenge and a new club.

"We have given him a little bit of time off over Christmas, because he's not long finished, so he can spend some time with his family and think about what he really needs to do.

“After Christmas, if he has not sorted anywhere out, he will come back and train. But, as for now, his agent thinks it's the best thing for him to go and find a new chapter somewhere.

"What Adam doesn't want to do is come back into the fold, when we've got youngsters now who've passed him a bit in the sense that we don't want to stand in their way. Ads does not need to sit around for six months and not play.

“He needs to continue the rich vein of form, so in fairness we've had to give Adam the license to do that because we feel it will benefit the kid. It's about helping him go on and achieve his goals.

"We'll help him as much as we possibly can and put his name around. He's done fantastically well and I said that to him. Selfishly, I could keep him here and have him around, maybe making the squad or playing Central League games. But, what's the real point of that? If he can find himself a club, which his agent thinks he will, then it will benefit Adam.”

Meanwhile, Cork City have announced that Ally Gilchrist has signed a new contract with the club.

“Ally was a big player for us last season," said boss Colin Healy, "and he really added experience and quality to the squad. He’s a leader on and off the pitch, and he has Premier Division experience that will stand to him next season. We are delighted to have him on board again for next season.”