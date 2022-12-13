The Doha Diary: Qatar's resources tell at the pumps

Qatar’s resources flow freely at the pumps

While Doha’s billion-dollar metro is a super efficient way of getting around this bizarre place, its three lines don’t cover the swanky hotel belt of West Bay very well.

So when making a break for the InterContinental’s Belgian Beer Cafe on Sunday evening, we got our first Uber, having relied on public transit and our own to feet to this point. Media colleagues had been raving about the friendly Uber prices and they weren’t wrong: the 14km trip took 25 minutes and came in at €5.50.

Why, in this state of luxury and excess where so many daily purchases are so pricey, does a taxi ride buck the trend? A hint came when we were stuck at traffic lights beside a filling station. A litre of petrol comes in at just 52 cents, about 30% of the prices back home. Being resource rich has some trickle-down benefits.

Final four going for gold with new ball

In their never-ending fiddling about with the tournament, FIFA have decided to introduce a new ball for the semi-finals and finals.

Al Hilm, which translates as ‘the dream’ in Arabic will be replacing the Al Rihla, which meant ‘the journey’. Both are made by Adidas but the big difference is that the Al Hilm is gold-coloured and has a triangular pattern which FIFA said “pays tribute to the deserts surrounding Doha”. Kaka and Iker Casillas were wheeled out for the official unveiling, a peculiar duo given Spain and Brazil have both departed.

Brazil’s huge press pack pack their bags

The elimination of the Brazilians robbed us of a dream South American semi-final showdown with Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night. But Neymar and Co. being sent packing did have one knock-on effect for the Irish press pack: we’ll get a semi-final seat.

Brazil always have by far the biggest collection of media professionals at these things, TV network Globo bringing a team of over 100 journalists alone. Now with European representation in both of the last four meetings, Irish journalists don’t have to go the wait list route to try to gain entry. Small mercies.

Klinsmann comes to Harry’s defence

The latest presentation of FIFA’s Technical Committee on Monday thankfully didn’t hear any repeats of Arsene Wenger’s nonsensical political statement from the most recent edition.

Instead much of the chat centred on goalkeepers and how they have made a more significant impact during the knock-out stages.

Harry Kane’s fateful second penalty against France didn’t require the intervention of any goalkeeper of course but Wenger’s sidekick Jurgen Klinsmann, who was leading this session, did come to bat for the Tottenham striker.

"There is far too much time passing with VAR checks,” he said. “It works in your brain. I'm a big Harry Kane fan. If he had the chance to put the ball down and take it immediately (he'd score). But the time goes by and you overthink."