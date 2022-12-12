Cork City to host Bohs in first game back in Premier Division

Cork City will begin life back in the Premier Division by hosting Bohemians at Turners Cross on Friday, February 17 (7.45pm).

A sell-out is expected at the venue as the City era under new owner Dermot Usher kicks off with Colin Healy due to significantly strengthen his First Division champions in the meantime.

A busy recruitment drive began at the weekend with the capture of striker Tunde Owalabi from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Although the season’s schedule of games isn’t due to be unveiled until later this week, the FAI on Monday released the opening week series in the Premier, First Division and women’s national league.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, St Patrick’s Athletic’s meeting with last year’s runners-up Derry City is an eye-catcher among the Friday games while the quest of Shamrock Rovers to replicate the four-in-a-row feat of their 1980’s team commences on Saturday evening at Sligo Rovers.

In the initial First Division exchanges, also on Friday, February 17, newly-formed Kerry’s inaugural fixture is the visit of Cobh Ramblers in a Munster derby.

Waterford travel to nearby Wexford while ambitious Galway face a testing trip to relegated Finn Harps.

The 2023 women’s national league gets underway on Saturday, March 4, with Cork City travelling to reigning champions Shelbourne.

Just like their men’s team, Shamrock Rovers must head to the north-west for the opener against Sligo Rovers.

Fixtures:

PREMIER DIVISION:

Friday, February 17 (7.45pm):

Cork City v Bohemians, Turners Cross; Dundalk v UCD, Casey’s Field; Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park; St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City.

Saturday, February 18 (7.45pm):

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, Showgrounds.

FIRST DIVISION:

Friday, February 17 (7.45pm unless stated):

Kerry v Cobh Ramblers, Mounthawk Park; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Markets Field; Wexford v Waterford, Ferrycarrig Park; Finn Harps v Galway United (8pm).

Saturday, February 18 (7.45pm):

Longford Town v Athlone Town, Bishopsgate.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Saturday, March 4:

Galway United v Wexford Youths, Eamonn Deacy Park (2pm); Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park (2pm); Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, Showgrounds (5pm); Treaty United v Bohemians, Markets Field (5pm); Athlone Town v Peamount United, Athlone Town Stadium (7pm).