Brisbane confirmed as Ireland's base for Women's World Cup

Ireland’s training base for next July’s Women’s World Cup will be Goodwin Park, Yeronga, just five kilometres from their Emporium Hotel in Brisbane’s South Bank.

A first-ever major tournament qualification has come with logistical challenges, for Ireland’s three games are spread across the mammoth country.

Getting to Australia is in itself a 35,000km round trip but there’s an additional 8,000km of airmiles to clock up once they land Down Under.

Ireland will face the tournament co-hosts on the opening day of the showpiece, July 20, in Sydney before Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green meet Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 26 and conclude the pool against Nigeria five days later in Brisbane.

“We have decided to stay in Brisbane,” Pauw said, citing the climate during the winter season and travel as reasons.

“There is only 35mm of rain there while Sydney has 135mm in that period.

“We have the short straw, having to travel about 8000km.

“It would be better to not have a base camp, to take all our stuff to each place, but then we’d have the last choice of hotel, so now we are trying to have a base in Brisbane and travel in and out to Sydney and Perth.”

She added today: "We are delighted that our Team Base Camp will be in Brisbane, because it was actually our first choice and will help with our preparation for our games in the World Cup.

"After the draw for the tournament was made, I was part of our FAI delegation that flew directly to Sydney to visit some of the potential hotels and training grounds on offer to teams. But we actually decided that Brisbane would be a better fit and our International Operations Department completed a site visit of the facilities there and supplied a detailed report that gave us a fantastic insight.

"A lot of work has already taken place in preparation for next year's tournament and we look forward to getting the players back in again for a camp in February, but it is very positive that we now know our Team Base Camp."

Their accommodation – the 5-star Emporium Hotel in Brisbane’s South Bank – is one of the most sough-after in the area.

The Aussies, who have Ireland captain Katie McCabe’s Arsenal teammates Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley in their ranks, also settled on Brisbane to work from. They are to use Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC) and Rydges South Bank Hotel Brisbane.

In the list of bases released by Fifa on Monday morning, it was confirmed Nigeria are also staying in the area situated 2,000km north of Sydney.

Canada have chosen to locate south to Melbourne for the duration.