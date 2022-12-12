Mark Hughes hails arrival of Bohs defender Ciarán Kelly to Bradford

Mark Hughes has welcomed Ciarán Kelly to Bradford City after the centre-back departed Bohemians as a free agent.

Kelly (24) emerged through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic, featuring for Drogheda United too, but it was after joining Bohemians in early 2020 that his domestic career flourished.

He was a permanent fixture in the Gypsies’ run that year to the Europa Conference League playoffs against PAOK.

The 6ft 3ins colossus joins the Bantams – currently outside the League Two playoffs by merely goal difference – on a three-year contract.

Former Manchester United striker and Manchester City boss Hughes said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Ciarán to the club, as the first of our January signings.

“He is a player who has attracted a lot of interest from teams at this level and above but had his heart set on joining us here at Bradford City.

“We have been monitoring Ciarán for a number of months and have travelled over to Ireland to meet with him and his family who were all very excited about the move.

“He is a left-sided centre-half who is fiercely competitive but also fits in well to the style of play we have adopted.

“He will start training with his new team-mates this week, as we look forward to introducing him properly to the action in the New Year.”

As Kelly is over 23 years old, Bohemians are not entitled to a fee through compensation.

The player added: “It feels great to be here. This is a massive club, and I am determined to play a part in its history.

“I am a defender who likes to play out from the back but am not afraid of putting in a hard challenge when I need to as well.

“I have been in Ireland for a number of years now, enjoying success at my clubs. I have played in finals and big games in Europe but have come here to stamp my authority on the English leagues and be a part of something special.

“I always want to challenge myself and see this as the next step up in my career. Hopefully, I can achieve great things here.

“I have been to a few games already and witnessed the atmosphere at a big game. The supporters are right behind the club and looking around at the stadium fills me with excitement. I cannot wait to kick on, get on the pitch and hopefully do the fans proud.”

Kelly will begin training with the Bantams this week, and officially join the club - subject to international clearance - when the transfer window opens on January 1.