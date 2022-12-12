Katie McCabe hails Arsenal character after comeback win over Villa

The Ireland skipper had the Gunners armband for the game and was on the scoresheet.
Katie McCabe hails Arsenal character after comeback win over Villa

WHAT KATIE DID: Katie McCabe of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their third goal during the FA Women's Super League match against Aston Villa. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 09:20
John Fallon

Stand-in Arsenal captain Katie McCabe has hailed the character of her side following their 4-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Gunners went level with WSL champions and tabletoppers Chelsea for a few hours on Sunday by winning their eighth of nine league matches this term.

McCabe, deputising with the armband while club captain Kim Little recovers from injury, was among the goals as the Gunners soon averted a potential shock by cancelling out Kirsty Hanson’s early opener at Villa Park.

The victory sets them up nicely for Thursday’s meeting with Champions League holders Lyon at the Emirates.

Arsenal are top of their group having opened the campaign by crushing the French champions, whose triumph in the competition last summer was their sixth in the last seven years.

“That’s what this team is all about, having that character and belief that we can go on and change the game,” Ireland captain McCabe told ArsenalTV about their latest victory.

“We’ve got the players to do that, some unbelievable players in great form at the minute.

“Viv (Miedema) is flying too so it’s great to be able capitalise on that and get the three points.” 

More in this section

Walsall v Aston Villa - Pre Season Friendly - Banks's Stadium Neil Critchley named as new manager of QPR
Netherlands v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Quarter Final - Lusail Stadium Don't expect any man-marking of Messi in semi-final - Croatia camp 
FIFA World Cup 2022 - England World Cup Exit - Sunday December 11th Gareth Southgate ponders his England future but has ‘few regrets’ from World Cup
<p>SIGNING ON: Ciarán Kelly of Bohemians, who's joined Bradford as a free agent. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Mark Hughes hails arrival of Bohs defender Ciarán Kelly to Bradford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s