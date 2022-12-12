Katie McCabe hails Arsenal character after comeback win over Villa

Stand-in Arsenal captain Katie McCabe has hailed the character of her side following their 4-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Gunners went level with WSL champions and tabletoppers Chelsea for a few hours on Sunday by winning their eighth of nine league matches this term.

McCabe, deputising with the armband while club captain Kim Little recovers from injury, was among the goals as the Gunners soon averted a potential shock by cancelling out Kirsty Hanson’s early opener at Villa Park.

The victory sets them up nicely for Thursday’s meeting with Champions League holders Lyon at the Emirates.

Arsenal are top of their group having opened the campaign by crushing the French champions, whose triumph in the competition last summer was their sixth in the last seven years.

“That’s what this team is all about, having that character and belief that we can go on and change the game,” Ireland captain McCabe told ArsenalTV about their latest victory.

“We’ve got the players to do that, some unbelievable players in great form at the minute.

“Viv (Miedema) is flying too so it’s great to be able capitalise on that and get the three points.”