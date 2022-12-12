World Cup analysis: Four questions that will decide all in Qatar

Having learned what rest feels like, Qatar is leaning into it. Seventeen unceasing days of action have given way to something entirely different: just two days of quarter-final football sandwiched between a couple of rest days either side.

Friday and Saturday here served up a quartet of games that would have lived up to the March Madness moniker for the same stage — elite eight. In each of their own ways, they served up tension and tears, drama and shocking denouements, the best saved for last when England and France gave us a contest of the kind of quality that made it fit for a final.

But by the time Sunday dawned in Al Khor and English and French bodies emptied from the surface and the stands, just four teams remained alive. By Wednesday night there will be just a pair - Qatar's final pairing. With two days of rest and two more of semi-final action on deck, here are the four questions that will decide all over the next four days…

Can Argentina withstand another wobble?

A campaign that started not with a wobble, so much as a lurch towards the exit door before they’d properly made their entry is still on track. But if that collapse against Saudi Arabia was their first falter, there have been two serious repeats since.

In both knockout matches they have found themselves two goals to the good with 20 minutes to go and contrived to throw away one win and almost lose another. The Dutch free-kick routine which brought us to extra-time was brilliant from an Oranje perspective but brainless stuff from Argentina. They almost contrived to let the Socceroos do the same at the death in the last 16.

The sense persists that Lionel Scaloni either doesn’t have the right reserves or doesn’t use them efficiently enough to close out contests in any sort of calm fashion.

More than any team left here, Croatia can scent the slightest weakness and feast on it. On Tuesday back at Lusail, should Lionels Messi and Scaloni look around and see their team slacking off, they must find a way to arrest it.

ON THE EDGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Can Croatia walk their way to another final?

Or let’s ask this another way: can anyone stop Luka Modric from putting another vaunted opponent under his spell? Even after 160 caps, Modric’s most magical skill may be deception. You don’t notice that he has grabbed an entire contest of the highest stakes and made it march to his slow, steady beat. By the time it’s clear, it’s already too late.

His masterpiece of this genre was also a World Cup semi-final, four years ago in Moscow, when he put England in the Modric trance, carving the Luzhniki field into zones which only he, or at a push a teammate, would marshal. Slow, slow then faster and physical could suit Croatia just fine again.

Given the havoc caused by Weghorst and Luuk de Jong off the bench on Friday, we can safely assume that Zlatko Dalic will take a long look at Bruno Petkovic, 6’3” and scorer of the crucial equaliser against Brazil and even Ante Budimir, 6’3”, who have mostly been kept in reserve.

Can Morocco heal enough bodies by hump day?

As Sofiane Boufal waltzed and jived with his mother pitch-side at Al Thumama Stadium, there wasn’t a troupe of Moroccan backing dancers joining in. Why? Their legs might not have held them up.

Walid Regragui is already the World Cup’s most impressive manager but so much would look to be out of his hands and in those of the Moroccan medical and physio teams’ now. Every other one of the semi-finalists held a training session on Sunday. Morocco’s media schedule simply read “rest day”.

Having marched through Iberia, the Atlas Lions limp towards France. In defence they have been particularly decimated. Captain Romain Saiss was stretchered off in victory over Portugal, partner Nayef Aguerd and Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui didn’t even make it onto the pitch. As Boufal hot-stepped, Hakim Ziyech hobbled with a sack of ice strapped to him.

Morocco’s first-choice XI is all-class, with more than enough pedigree to trouble France. The concern is that the more callow lion cubs, as impressive as they were against the Portuguese, may prove to be no match once the champions purr. Morocco’s sense of destiny has been intoxicating as it spread across the streets of Doha. But should the physical realities catch up with them, the champions likely will too.

KEY MAN: Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech (7). Pic: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP.

Can France actually be stopped now?

England threw everything they had and still Didier Deschamps’ side found their way through what was arguably the toughest match of this World Cup campaign…or their last.

France can beat you in so many ways but they appear to have found real comfort in beating you on the break. Their midfield sat deep and was more than happy to let England try to break them down, with Deschamps’ side content with 36% possession.

They have conceded in every game here yet never more than once, and clearly back their attacking quartet to get the job done at the other end. As much as Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud have grabbed records, headlines and man-of-the-match gongs, it is Antoine Griezmann who has been their subtle destroyer.

This second act in the life of the 31-year-old has been breathtaking, buzzing from deeper and roaming across to the wings to pull strings from everywhere. His delivery for Giroud’s winner against England was almost impossible to defend against and made him France’s all-time assists leader. The best supporting actor who steals the show on a second viewing.

Morocco have yet to be scored against in Qatar but you sense that is one record that certainly won’t survive these next four days as every question awaits an answer.