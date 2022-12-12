Sticking with Gareth Southgate gives England their best chance

That you actually, truly, deep down in your bones, felt for them tells you how far they’ve come. There are many measures by which you can look at this England team and see not just progress but a paradigm shifted. That they can win you over on an emotional level is a telling measure too.

As French players wheeled down one end of Al Bayt Stadium hand in hand, a rosy ring of Bleus relief as much as joy, Gareth Southgate walked with purpose to the other. Another night of Qatar’s World Cup had become morning but Friday, Saturday, whatever, this was another English occasion. As he lifted his captain up from his haunches and held Harry Kane’s face in his palms, the memory click, click, clicked back 26 and a half years to Terry Venables doing exactly the same, only with Southgate’s head in his hands. The wheel keeps turning, 30 years of hurt that summer, now 56 this desert winter.

English players and management packed up their camp south of Doha on Sunday morning and made an exit that felt too quiet. The era of them instead packing up a circus and going home wailing and gnashing is bygone. Jude Bellingham, at 19, experiencing an English exit of any variety for the first time wandered from the bus to a group of fans and migrants to sign a last few handful of autographs. He was asked, after three and a half weeks out here and all that came before, what his message was to the fans and offered just three words — “stick with us”.

That they most definitely should. And, assuming he wants to be stuck with, they should stick with Southgate too. The old elite of European football is in the process of going through a transition that feels unprecedented in the modern era.

Spain exited and Luis Enrique swiftly left too. Roberto Martinez had already vacated Belgium’s top job by then. Louis van Gaal passed Oranje reins over on Saturday. Portugal and Fernando Santos, a loveless marriage for years now, will surely go their separate ways. Didier Deschamps may win it all here and walk away, with Zinedine Zidane waiting only somewhat patiently.

If Southgate were to go too, then among Europe’s top seven teams only Roberto Mancini will have survived this World Cup cycle — while not qualifying for the bloody thing. Behind them, Hansi Flick’s German revolution feels like it’s starting from scratch again. Amid this chaotic landscape, continuity could be the wisest move. Southgate has provided more than just continuity though. In a country where every other graph and chart shows red arrows alarmingly pointing south, he has been a model of growth.

On Saturday night they exited a major tournament in that same old sorry way — from 12 yards, even though the game didn’t make it to penalties. But for an hour of it, for the very fillet of a prime-time classic, they had been the better side. Harry Kane’s late penalty soared off into the night sky to join the others from decades past but parity was the least England had deserved at that moment. No wonder it hurt so much.

“They know how close they have come,” Southgate said. “They know that they have pushed a top nation all the way — more possession, more attempts on goal. I’m proud of how they’ve been not just tonight but across the tournament. We’ve shown character, coming from behind tonight. I couldn’t ask more of the group of players or staff. They couldn’t have given more. We felt we came here and could win the tournament. Tonight is very difficult.”

Southgate had stuck when before he may have twisted. He went with a back four and Kyle Walker diligently quietened Kylian Mbappé enough for England to be in the contest all the way. It was instead Bukayo Saka who was the game’s most consistent wide threat. That made Saka’s removal right after Olivier Giroud’s header, down the same familiar channel in front of Harry Maguire, put France ahead perhaps the only sticking point for Southgate and even then, it was the run of replacement Mason Mount that won the fateful second spot-kick.

Midfield worked. Kane worked harder than any. Bellingham had been terrific in tighter areas than against Senegal. But France did what pedigree winners do — they took the chances when they came. England didn’t, Hugo Lloris enjoying a superb game in spite of Dayot Upamecano being an agent of chaos in front of him.

Southgate spoke of his long-term future only as something to be deliberated when the short-term had calmed, when the sands of the desert weren’t irritating already damp eyes. His squad want him to stay and this time it would make sense for the FA to listen to their players. Euro 2024 shapes as a natural culmination of a cycle, a body of work for this team. Among the starters only Walker and Jordan Henderson are north of 30. Germany’s continental gathering will come around quicker than before after this winter World Cup.

After he had unnecessarily taken all of the blame, saying “it’s my fault”, Kane spoke for the players.

“We love having Gareth as a manager,” the captain insisted. “We want him to stay for sure but that’s his decision. I am sure he will go away and think about that. We’ve got a great team, great young players, players coming into their prime and we’ve got a Euros not too far away. As much as this hurts, we have to move on and look forward to that.”

Fifty six years of hurt will have become 58 by then. Southgate has more than earned the opportunity to stop it running into the 60s. He’s their best hope of redefining these English occasions.