Ben White trains with Arsenal for first time since leaving England squad

Arsenal defender Ben White has returned to training for the first time since he left England's World Cup in Qatar, at the end of last month.

The 25-year-old left Gareth Southgate's squad for personal reasons and it was not known when or if he would return to action for his club.

But he flew in to Dubai on Saturday, before England crashed out of the World Cup quarter-finals against France, and trained for the first time with Mikel Arteta's squad the following morning.

Now he is in contention to play in the club's final Dubai Super Cup match against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

White will be joined Arsenal squad by midfielder Thomas Partey, who also took part in his first Arsenal training session since Ghana exited the World Cup without getting out of their group.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner is their third World Cup player now in the Dubai training camp. Manager Arteta is deciding whether other Qatar participants Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka will join them here before the Milan match too.

Arteta and sporting director Edu are in the process of contacting England men Bukayo Saka and keeper Aaron Ramsdale to plan their return ahead of their first post-World Cup match at home to West Ham on Boxing Day.

Further positive news from the Arsenal camp concerned Oleksandr Zinchenko. The versatile Ukraine international has a slight calf issue and will be ready for West Ham but not risked in a match in Dubai.