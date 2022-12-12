The Doha Diary: Tragic passing of Grant Wahl casts a dark shadow in the desert

Diary writing, they tell us, can be helpful, even healing to a tired, troubled mind. So just one entry today.

The shocking death of Grant Wahl has cast a shadow over the media rooms and press boxes of Qatar that is unlikely to shift.

The renowned American journalist passed away after going into severe medical distress during extra-time of Argentina’s win over the Netherlands in the early hours of Saturday morning. As paramedics tried valiantly to save Wahl in the middle of the media tribune, the teams went to penalties. The Lusail was going wild, deadlines were being met but in our area of the press box a colleague’s life was being fought for. It all became spliced together like a bad, bad movie.

By the time the chaos had subsided and we made it back to our Doha HQ it was almost 4am. Then news filtered through that Grant had passed. Processing the loss of such a prominent and valued colleague has been a collective but slow, for many painful, process since. At Saturday’s England-France match, FIFA left a floral tribute and framed photo of Wahl, who was 48, in the seat he would have filled. It was touching but also struck you deep in your own chest. A seat he should have filled.

We only knew Grant in passing but know that those who passed him more frequently only had great things to say, something confirmed in the wave of deeply moving tributes you may have read online. If you haven’t, please do.

There are international colleagues who you see every four years at one of these things and once the minor awkwardness of being sure it’s still them fades in an instant, it’s back to the most relaxed and friendly catch-ups.

“How are things in NZ?…No sign of your Irish boys again, eh?…Still in Toronto?…Have you heard of the one bar that does pints for €5?” Meanwhile the colleagues you are closer with temporarily become akin to family, with chaotic WhatsApp groups to match. Meals, gossip, directions, f***-ups that make it to publication, all are chewed over and processed through the prism of your World Cup clan.

Four years ago in Russia, a bad cough got progressively worse to the point that 30 seconds couldn’t go by without a splutter. But we ploughed on because it was a World Cup and that’s what you do. The eve of a semi-final in St Petersburg it was not our own senses but an ultimatum from a colleague from the Irish Times that sent us off to an urgent care clinic. A dangerous lung infection and mild case of pneumonia was confirmed. Family knowing best.

Grant had written about feeling unwell here, a cold that became a tightening in the chest and a diagnosis of bronchitis. Qatar’s air-conditioned World Cup has been doing a number on all of our lungs. The relentless desert churn and late, late nights proving more of a grind than any previous tournament. Yet you never pondered how big a toll it could take. Until now.

Some colleagues have opted to depart Qatar early. Others have wept openly in the press box. Everyone deals with these things differently. Grant was a writer who dived into the cultures of the world game, cultures of foreign lands. On Sunday, the four or five members of the Irish clan here will do what we do and, for the first time in this World Cup, find time to go for a couple of drinks. More than two. It might be healing.

Thoughts will be with Grant and his family. Ar deis Dé go raibh a anam.