Gareth Southgate unsure on future after England miss golden chance

Gareth Southgate knew how close he had come. The scoreline here may have said that England needed one goal and then something else besides. But beyond the mere numbers was a truth: a golden chance had evaded them.

As he weighed up all of the implications of his England side falling short for a third-straight major tournament, Southgate was remarkably yet typically thoughtful, less than 45 minutes after his team had exited the World Cup at French hands and in heartbreaking fashion.

His first answer but also his first thoughts centred on the man who had missed the chance to set them back on a route that had opened before them, all the way to next Sunday’s World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Harry Kane missed a late penalty to level things, give England deserved parity and the potential momentum to go on and win this before meeting Morocco in the semi-finals.

“As you’d expect he’s very, very low but he’s got nothing to reproach himself for,” said Southgate of his captain who scored his first penalty to level the contest shortly after half-time but skied his second. "We are in the position where we are as a team because of his goals. Tonight there is the result because of 100 minutes of football and lots of things that happened. We’ve always stuck together as a team. We win and lose together simple as that.

“When you get a second penalty and a goalkeeper who really knows you well…there’s a lot involved. He’s the best but the best are still 85% and even the best miss. There’s no one I would rather have in that position. And I’d say the same tomorrow. In these tournaments lots of countries have the same situation. It’s cruel for him because he will feel disappointed but he shouldn’t.”

The disappointment hung over Southgate. A brilliant communicator, an open book compared to predecessors who have suffered similar nights, he couldn’t hide how this night had hurt him. England had been the better side of a rip-roaring quarter-final, responding to France’s opener impressively and in time dominating things for almost an hour. But they couldn’t create enough clear openings and couldn’t take any of the half-chances they did.

“They know how close they have come,” he said. “They know that they have pushed a top nation all the way — more possession, more attempts on goal. I’m proud of how they’ve been not just tonight but across the tournament. We’ve shown character, coming from behind tonight. I couldn’t ask more of the group of players or staff. They couldn’t have given more. We felt we came here and could win the tournament. Tonight is very difficult.”

Southgate insisted the performance meant he had fewer regrets than his previous two major tournament exits — the 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia and penalty agony against the Italians in last year’s Euro 2020 final. But his decision to remove Bukayo Saka, England’s most potent threat immediately after Olivier Giroud had retaken the lead for the reigning champions was certainly a flawed call.

And then there was Wilton Sampaio, the Brazilian referee who frustrated both sides but enraged England with what seemed to be less than favourable calls. He only awarded Kane’s second penalty after being told to rethink by VAR.

“We’ve lost the game. I don’t think I should be talking about the referee. I don’t think it’s right, especially when you lose, to talk about the officials,” said Southgate, who promised to take a pause before making a call on his future at the helm. “Whenever I have finished these tournaments, I have needed time to make the right decisions. I’ve got to be be sure that whatever decision I make, I make the right one.”

His opposite number now finds himself just two games away from a rare form of immortality. France could become the first country in 60 years to reclaim a World Cup crown. But Didier Deschamps avoided questions on winning it all and preferred to focus on the victory they had gritted out here.

“England had a very, very good team and what they showed in terms of their technical ability and intensity, which was impressive,” he said. “I regret the fact that we gave them a penalty and gave them another that they missed. But credit to my team, we can still be dangerous. We have great quality and very impressive mental strength. They have some young players in their team but they play in the top clubs in Europe. In these very important games, it always comes down to small details.”

Deschamps paid tribute to Morocco, who will make history of their own back here on Wednesday when they become the first African team to play in a World Cup semi-final.

“It’s true that few people expected to see Morocco in the semi-final, they have surprised everyone by being there,” added Deschamps, who avoided questions on his own future having hit the French federation’s target of a semi-final berth. “They will have the opportunity to get to the final, like we do.

“Morocco has beaten some of the best teams in the world and that’s down to the players, the team, the staff and the coach. It’s a historic achievement. It’s not a surprise now, seeing them. We have now seen them put in a number of top performances. They have not stolen these victories. They have deserved it.”