Lionel Messi moments: No look pass to penalty redemption

Three Lionel Messi moments…

35 mins: If not the greatest no-look pass ever then certainly in the running for the most consequential. Messi picks it up deep in the Netherlands half, dribbles past Frenkie de Jong, teases Nathan Ake out a little further and creates space in behind the Dutch defence. Having bided his time for over half an hour, he delays just a little longer before, without so much as a full glance, sending a gorgeous pass into the path of Nahuel Molina who gets in ahead of Daley Blind and pokes it home. The Argentines have an advantage and now the Dutch must open up.

61 mins: With the Dutch looking for a way back into things, looking for some territory at least, Messi nips back and steals the ball of a stretching Daley Blind before turning the Ajax veteran inside out. Blind is splayed on the ground yet less than 10 seconds later Messi is up the other end picking up possession again and forcing Virgil van Dijk into a foul. He steps up and somehow wraps a wicked effort across Andries Noppert’s goal but into the roof of the net, the Argentines in the far corner briefly thinking it was in.

72 mins: After Marcos Acuna’s quick feet trick the tired legs of Denzel Dumfries and the Dutch wing back concedes a penalty, Messi has the chance to exorcise another demon. Having missed his 31st career penalty against Poland in the group stages he steps up to put one foot firmly into the final four. Noppert steps up too and stares down Messi over the penalty spot. The captain looks the other way then sends the giant keeper the other way too. It’s 2-0 and the Dutch look dead and buried as the Lusail stands are alive with Argentine joy.