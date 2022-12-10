Walid Regragui wants to prove Arab coaches are ‘worthy’ 

Morocco’s Walid Regragui believes that it’s “impossible” for an Arab coach to be hired by a top European club but is setting out to “change history” ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.

Regragui is preparing his Morocco side for Saturday’s match, having already seen off Belgium, Canada and Spain at the tournament.

The 47-year-old former Morocco international was only appointed in August, having previously coached club sides in his homeland and Qatar.

Following his success over the past few weeks, Regragui was asked on Friday why Arab coaches are hardly seen at top-level club football.

“This question is probably best asked to the European clubs,” Regragui replied. “Why don’t they hire Arab coaches? Maybe it’s a cultural question, maybe it’s a mentality.

“Today, I think it’s impossible that Manchester City or Barcelona will hire an Arab coach, they don’t even think about it, as if we’re not worthy, or ignorant or incapable of such a task.

“However, there’s moments in history that make people change their mind, but it’s on us as African and Arab people to change history. At a certain point, this could happen.”

Morocco are striking back for rest of the world against Europe and South America Morocco have earned plaudits for their results and performances at the World Cup, after they were the only side to remain unbeaten in the group stage. Regragui’s side have scored four goals and only conceded once in their four matches, but he explained how he had been overlooked throughout his career.

“Ten years I am a coach, nobody looked at me,” he added. “’No, it is impossible, he does not have the experience. Let’s look at somebody else’.

“I’m in the quarter-final. Explain this miracle.

“When people talk about experience, experience doesn’t matter, it’s skills. It doesn’t matter about your background, religiously or culturally speaking where you’re from. It’s about skills. If you’re not worthy, you don’t have the skills, you can leave.”

© 2022 The Athletic Media Company

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.