England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup
England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

BELIEF: Harry Kane says confidence in the England squad is high. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 16:58
PA Sport Staff

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the group.

“We went there with belief we could win it, but it was almost a new experience. We got to the semi-finals and everyone was over the moon, but whether we had full belief to go and win the tournament, I am not sure.

“But we backed that up by reaching the final of the Euros and the belief has been growing.”

Kane said he had not spoken to his Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris, the France goalkeeper, ahead of the game.

“He is a really good guy, one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” Kane said. “For a game like this, we are not friends for sure and go to have a good battle against each other.

“I have known him for a long time and can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I will enjoy playing against him if we win, but know he will be doing everything to make France win.”

More in this section

Katie McCabe with Vera Pauw 11/10/2022 Ireland women receive Fifa rankings boost
Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo file photo Fernando Santos reveals ‘frank conversation’ with benched Cristiano Ronaldo
Argentina v Australia - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium ‘Messi is liberated’: Jorge Valdano on Argentina, politics and his goal in ‘86
England#Fifa World CupPlace: UK
<p>A key agreement between Europe’s top clubs and FIFA went unsigned on Friday after FIFA president Gianni Infantino missed the meeting (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Gianni Infantino fails to attend key meeting with ECA in Doha

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s