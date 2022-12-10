Letter from Doha: In search of Qatar’s sports culture

These are either the bravest…or stupidest…pigeons in the world.

Swooping down from the outcropped roof of the five-star Al Jasra Boutique Hotel, they circle over the shaded square, come in to land and perch themselves on a ledge above the shops, all of which sell their arch predators. We’re gonna go with stupidest.

Welcome to Thursday morning at Doha’s Falcon Souk.

If the last three weeks have taught us anything (and they’ve taught us plenty) it’s that Qatar’s football culture may not be quite as billed. Then again, little here in a tiny, confounding country that has transformed into FIFA Land for the past 12 years is as it seems. A place of make believe where it’s better not to believe.

There are just over 300,000 Qatari citizens on the planet so we shouldn’t be surprised that their football culture has been a slow burner. The organisers flew in a band of ultras from Lebanon, handed them maroon Qatar shirts and plonked them behind the goals on opening night to create the racket that the fan base of a World Cup’s host nation would be expected to make. With their utterly insipid national team 2-0 down to Ecuador, the actual Qataris present got up for a halftime stretch and didn’t come back.

So football may not be embedded in the national psyche, as it is. But that doesn’t mean Qatar doesn’t have its sporting passions, pursuits interwoven into the fabric of the place. Which, on this blessedly cloudy Thursday morning is what brought us weaving through the tight alleyways of the Souk Wakif where spices and scents are the stock in trade. Out the other side to its western courtyard, it’s early on the second off-day of Qatar 2022 and Doha is taking its time to get its FIFA face on, which is no bad thing. Coffee is being brewed and the aroma percolates out on to patios and a honey and date vendor is up early too bringing a sweetness to the morning air.

BRAVE OR STUPID: The scene at Doha's Falcon Souk.

Cutting across the courtyard and up another skinny alley, we’ve found what we were looking for. It’s part Arabic fortress, clay and bamboo cloisters and archways on three sides with a lower-slung strip of similarly sun-aged stores on the other. With the sun yet to hit its 8am spot above them, the falcons have already claimed the middle ground, the sandy square with a path crissing across it. On rows of slatted wooden fences, the falcons are perched in groups of five. A couple stare right at you and through you but most are hooded with their somehow stylish do-not-disturb leather headwear.

One 360-degree scan around this square tells you that these birds are a big deal here. Falcons and falconry are an ancient and beloved part of the identity in these parts. Traditional Bedouin culture passed down from the nomadic tribes who have called the sands of the peninsula home for centuries relied on falcons for its very survival. Training and deploying the falcons to catch migrating birds proved a lot easier than trying to catch them for supper.

The partnership of man and bird has survived as a pastime and a sporting pursuit, but not a cheap one. Which is why these falcons are tied to the market square fences. Perhaps the pigeons realise this. More likely not. They’re pigeons. Falcons are bought and trained for sport hunting and for racing, with the World Cup causing something of a delayed start to racing season this year.

Inside Latam Falcon Sales, one of upwards of 20 different shops in the market, there’s already some trading taking place. Early birds and all that.

“The most expensive here is maybe…100,000 Qatari riyal,” Amdad, who runs the shop, tells us. “So 30,000 in US dollar. This is for the fastest one. I have two at this price.”

Two among dozens as rows and rows of falcons spread back into the shop. Amdad's English is a whole pile better than our Arabic and he’s happy to chat. The seats here and the benches out in the square are cushioned in an identical red, white and black pattern as the interior walls and roof of Al Bayt Stadium, the tournament venue built to look like a Bedouin desert tent.

“Qatari, Dubai, Saudi…for Arabic countries there is so much love for falcons,” he says. "It’s also prestige. And fashion, you know? Fashion. I buy one falcon for maybe QR50,000 and you, you think you’re bigger than me, so you buy for QR100,000.”

Mongoli and Siberian varieties are the most sought-after. Amdad’s two colleagues are busy trying to fulfil an order placed by a Saudi buyer, who has just bought 20 falcons to be brought back across a once-hard border that has been softened during this geopolitical World Cup. We’re not told how much the order will cost but it clearly isn’t cheap. The falcons will be microchipped and issued with passports. Yes really.

It’s not uncommon to fly between major hubs in this part of the world and find a seat next to you booked for a falcon. Two hooded peregrines resting at the front of the store have just arrived and the Qatar Airways First Class tag is wrapped around their perch.

LEGITIMATE PASSENGERS: Falcon passports are not unusual to see in the area.

“Maybe one month ago, one Qatari sheikh came in here and he says ‘I’ll buy five falcons, I’ll have the best ones’,” Amdad recounts. "I told the sheikh for five falcons it will be one million riyal [€260,000]. He says ‘OK, no problems’. They go to the hospital for the check-ups, all good and just like this, [the deal] is finished.”

The place Amdad just mentioned is on the opposite side of the square. Follow the little falcon footprints painted on the tiles. Souk Wakif Falcon Hospital is where buyers bring their prospective purchases before the deal is sealed. It’s also where owners bring their beloved companions and status symbols when they’re hurt in competition or training. The directory lists radiography, endoscopy and intensive care units. At peak it treats upwards of 150 patients a day. You scoff at the absurdity but then think of how we care for thoroughbreds at home.

NEXT PATIENT, PLEASE: A look inside the Soug Waqif Falcon Hospital in Doha.

“For Qatari people, [they] like falcons,” Amdad had said earlier. “Another country likes dogs, cats.”

Peregrines are the fastest animal on the planet, reaching speeds of 300km and it takes at least a month of intensive training to have a rookie falcon ready to compete. They can race for upwards of six or seven years and live into their teens. The Cheltenham of falcon racing will take place in January up in Al Khor. Some races are done over distances, others involve a prey, which you guessed, is a pigeon. Prizes run into the millions of riyal and include Lexuses, even Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

It’s all genuinely fascinating. The passion for it feels refreshing. But still the realities of this place creep in. Amdad and his colleagues are Bengali but the shop is owned by a Qatari. Will they ever own or race the high-end falcons they sell? Unlikely.

Outside in the square, migrant workers in high-vis uniforms - who earn $275 if they’re lucky - are hosing down and scrubbing slabbed tiles, dusting benches that haven’t gathered any. By the time competitors head north for January’s big race, the hulking Al Bayt Stadium nearby will sit empty.

Some passions will survive in this place but football might not be one. Qatar 2022…for the birds.