Friday at the World Cup: Messi's day of reckoning

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Quarter-final, Croatia v Brazil, Education City Stadium, 3pm: For their next trick? It may have amounted to just a quarter of their last 16 showdown with Korea, but the 25-minutes circus spell when Brazil showed that Tite’s side can live up to most of the vaunted predecessors from an attacking perspective. We wait to see if that status extends to the rest of the team but things look very good right now. Croatia found a way to slow the Duracell Japanese down to their own walking pace and then strode on from the penalty spot. Croatia’s strength lies in midfield where Brazil have kept things sparse so far.

Quarter-final, Argentina v Netherlands, Lusail Stadium, 7pm: This is about as pedigree as they come. Having met in the 1974, 1978, 1998, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, we’re treated to another Albiceleste-Oranje encounter with so much on the line. Louis van Gaal’s last dance meets Lionel Messi’s final tilt but there’s another angle: a proper test. Neither have had much in their way to get to this point. This feels like a day when the performance of the supporting cast will be crucial for Messi to have a chance to decide it.

Qatar question: Will they get the Argentinians out of the stadium by Sunday? Win or lose, the emotion is sure to rain down from the slopes of the Lusail, a place where they were stunned by the Saudis but reborn against Mexico. The emotional bond between terraces and team is truly one for the ages.

Who’s hot and who’s not:

Nathan Ake is not the most heralded of Dutch defenders here. His partner Virgil van Dijk and arguably Matthijs de Ligt were ranked above him. But he’s been a colossus and his position on the left of the Dutch three puts him in Messi alley here. Angel Di Maria, Argentina’s marmite on the wing, will continue to divide opinions to the very end. But should he return here, his side could do with a performance.

Who to Watch: Neymar is hogging the spotlight. Richarlison is banging in some beauties. But it is Vinicius Junior who has been Brazil’s most consistently brilliant attacker. He’s 22 now, is a Champions League Final matchwinner and yet is still improving.

Did You Know: That we could be in for a late night? A World Cup knockout game between the Netherlands and Argentina is not the kinda contest to be settled early. In the 1978 final they went to extra time before Mario Kempes decided it and Daniel Bertoni added a third late on. In 1998 it was Denis Bergkamp in the 90th minute and eight years ago, their semi-final was settled by on the fourth penalty of the shoot out. Settle in.

Words: Joe Callaghan, Doha