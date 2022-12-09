'Once players walk in the door the expectation is to win the league' - Shamrock Rovers target WNL title charge

Shamrock Rovers are planning to mount a title challenge on their women’s national league comeback but manager Collie O’Neill insists they’re not buying success.

Stephanie Roche followed fellow Ireland international Áine O’Gorman on the path from Peamount United to Rovers when she signed on Wednesday, who are not only offering semi-professional contracts but options for extensions beyond 12 months.

Alannah McEvoy and Summer Lawless are also part of the Peamount exodus while Jessica Hennessey, a central cog of Athlone Town’s strides last season, is another notable recruit.

Stars of Shelbourne’s double-winning team have also been approached, with teenage Ireland striker Abbie Larkin considering an offer.

Those packages require investment and the cash generated by the men’s team in reaching the Europa Conference League group stages and banking millions through transfers has afforded scope to share the largesse around.

With the FAI finally allowing professional contracts in the women’s game for next season, which kicks off in March, cash and contracts are the current talking points around the league.

Not at Rovers, according to O’Neill, who guided UCD men’s team to the 2018 First Division title.

“When Shamrock Rovers came onboard into the WNL, people said players were signing for the money,” said the new Hoops boss.

“The money is the very last thing we talk to players about. First thing is trying to raise standards. Instead of once or twice a week training, it’s three to four times a week here.

“I’ve spoken to loads of players in recent months. Some players are very happy where they are, training once or twice per week and playing at the weekend.

“Sometimes even if they don't train at all because they’re busy doing something else, they’d still start their game of a Saturday.

“But you can’t train once or twice a week and still look to play for the Ireland team.”

Equality of access to facilities is the vow at Rovers – the women’s team will train at Roadstone and play matches at the 7,500-capacity Tallaght Stadium like their male counterparts.

Players will want for nothing but in return are expected to replicate the men’s outfit by soaring to national dominance.

“This is Shamrock Rovers and once players walk in the door the expectation is to win the league,” O’Neill asserted.

“I’ve said that to all the players I’ve spoken to, If we win game after game after game, great. That’s the standard here.” Denying Shelbourne their three-in-a-row, thereby scooping their Champions League berth, is the collective objective.

"We want to come in and change the game here,” added Jason Carey, the club’s head of women’s football, also snared from Peamount as the Hoops began plotting for a return to a stage they last inhabited in 2013.

"The leaders of the WNL since it started (in 2011) have been Peamonut, Shels and Wexford. I worked at Peamount for 12 years so probably helped create some of the culture that exists there.

“We want to raise the standards from what exists, be that facilities, strength and conditioning, the medical stuff or performance analysis. Our goal is to take this to the next level.”