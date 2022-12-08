PSG president reveals Marcus Rashford interest

England forward Rashford will be out of contract at Old Trafford following the current campaign, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will sign a new deal.
PSG president reveals Marcus Rashford interest

WANTED: Marcus Rashford has scored three goals for England this campaign.

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 21:14
James Whelan

Paris St Germain would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United at the end of the season, according to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

England forward Rashford will be out of contract at Old Trafford following the current campaign, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will sign a new deal.

Rashford had scored eight goals for United so far this season, and found the net three times for England to help them reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

“He’s another player that is really amazing,” Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports News. “And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and (there was) interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

“Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly, but we are not going to talk to him now.

“Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

More in this section

Argentina v Australia - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Pablo Zabaleta gets Buenos Aires feel in Qatar as fans flock to see Lionel Messi
Stephanie Roche move to Shamrock Rovers confirmed Stephanie Roche move to Shamrock Rovers confirmed
FBL-WC-2022-QATAR-PRESSER Death is a natural part of life says World Cup boss after migrant worker dies
FBL-UAE-SUPER CUP-ARSENAL-LYON

Arteta waits on surgery report before deciding on Jesus replacement plan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s