The Doha Diary: Tite vows to keep dancing to the Samba beat

While winger Vinicius Junior took the detractors head on a day earlier, Brazil’s ultra-polite manager, who they call ‘Professora’, opted for diplomacy and deflection when pressed on the comments of the former pros in the British and Irish TV studios.
NO BITEBACK: Brazil manager Tite. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 06:55
Joe Callaghan

Tite and Brazil going to dance on regardless 

Brazil manager Tite wasn’t for taking Keano’s bait. The Brazil manager refused to bite on the criticism from Roy Keane and other European pundits who called their samba dancing celebrations against South Korea disrespectful.

While winger Vinicius Junior took the detractors head on a day earlier, Brazil's ultra-polite manager, who they call 'Professora', opted for diplomacy and deflection when pressed on the comments of the former pros in the British and Irish TV studios.

“This is not my team, it’s for the [Brazilian] people,” Tite remarked on Thursday. “I am very sorry but I will not make comments to those who don’t know our history. I respect the culture.” 

Tite, in a very unusual break from his reserved touchline presence, even joined in with Richarlison’s Pombo, or pigeon, goal celebrations himself during the last 16 rout. While he’s unlikely to do so again, he did say his players will continue to get their moves on.

“It’s not being disrespectful to anyone else,” he insisted. “We will continue doing things our way.” 

+++ 

Rivals get up close at Qatar University 

A visit to Qatar University on Wednesday proved very educational indeed. In a peculiar arrangement, Argentina and the Netherlands, who were always likely quarter-finals dance partners, both use the third-level facility as their training base here in Doha.

The Dutch use University Pitch 6 and Argentina University Pitch 3. They’re as close as they sound — directly across the street. However, both pitches are slightly below-surface level and rows of trees are augmented by some high fencing and screens to ensure tactics stay secret ahead of their Lusail showdown.

Drones, an all-too frequent sight here all tournament long as tournament directors lean into overhead shots, were not detected.

+++ 

Oranje show their true, caring colours 

The incredibly positive vibes in the Dutch camp extend to their media operations. A Sky Sports cameraman took an unfortunate tumble from a pitch-side step during the open part of Tuesday’s training session and the Netherlands physios sprinted over to treat the stricken technician. A badly sprained ankle was the initial diagnosis.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the Dutch media officer interrupted questions to Virgil Van Dijk to enquire as to the cameraman’s health. As the Sky reporter noted afterwards, there may not have been the same care or concern from national teams closer to home.

+++ 

Mac Allister’s roots remain unquestioned 

Alexis Mac Allister was alongside Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni at Thursday’s pre quarter-final press conference. Alas the Irish media brigade didn’t get in to ask our last man standing if he has been given a boost by his long-lost cousins in Donabate being given some RTÉ limelight.

The size of the Argentine press pack, one of the biggest here in Qatar, meant FIFA made a late change of venue to a bigger auditorium but it all descended into chaos.

The Brighton winger has been a revelation for the Argentines this tournament helping to ease some of the burden on Lionel Messi. During Mac Allister’s first national team camp, it was the captain who asked teammates to stop calling the man with long lost Irish roots ‘Colo’, which means ginger.

 

<p>AIMING FOR THE TOP: Manager Collie O'Neill during a Shamrock Rovers Women's media event at Roadstone Sports Club in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

