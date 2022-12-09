Van Gaal's No 1 wild card Noppert ready to repel Messi

THE 12-foot high fencing with screens wrapped around meant you couldn’t see with your eyes. But there are other ways.

Somewhere behind that fence the unmistakable pop pop pop of well-hit balls being repelled by strong gloved fingers told you shooting practice was underway and the goalkeeper was doing a hell of a job. A guard high up on a bank above us stood on his tippy toes. A migrant worker like all security staff here, he was keeping a watch on only one thing. “How do they look?” we asked him. “They look very good, sir,” was the verdict. “Very strong.”

While we can’t know for sure, we can hazard a good guess that it was the hands of Andries Noppert that were doing some, or all, of the popping and stopping. The Netherlands goalkeeper had been in a hurry to get out of his team’s media tent and on with Wednesday night’s closed training session. Having waited so long to get started, Noppert’s now in a rush to hang around.

There are many worthy claims to being the best player of Qatar 2022. Yet there is only one who can genuinely lay claim to being its breakout performer. Noppert had never played international football when he set foot on the sands of the Persian Gulf a couple of weeks ago. His first four appearances have helped settle and, once or twice, save the Dutch as they navigated their way to the top of Group A and through to Friday night’s quarter-final reunion with Argentina. Three wins, a draw, a couple of clean sheets and some stellar stops. The highest level of the game is not supposed to be this easy. Enter Lionel Messi.

That the man ultimately standing in the way of the greatest No. 10 of the modern era and his quest to move closer to finally winning one of these bloody things is a player who found himself out of work just two years ago, having been released from the basement side in the Dutch second tier, feels like something borrowed from fiction. Noppert’s truth is stranger than that world though.

“When you are a small guy, I think you dream about it, for one time to go to the World Cup,” the 28-year-old said before heading out to warm up his hands ahead of the last eight. “When I was young I also dreamed about it. But when you see my career, I put the dream away because I thought it was not possible any more. But I kept fighting, kept dreaming and I think there is only one coach who could bring me here and that is our coach. So I have to be proud of this and keep working — that’s the most important thing.”

The dream went away because how could Noppert have possibly dreamed of a place like this? By the time Dordrecht released him in late 2020, he’d been a professional for seven years but played just 16 first-team matches. He’d bounced from early days at Heerenveen to the Dutch and Italian second tiers and back again. With a wife and family to provide for, his parents sat him down in the wake of the Dordrecht news and suggested now was perhaps the time for all of the dreams to go away — for good. His wife suggested the Dutch police force as an option.

But a break, at last, in early 2021 saw Go Ahead Eagles take a chance on him and, finally, felt like he was getting ahead. A move this past summer back to his beloved Heerenveen saw him make 14 top-flight appearances, enough to earn a call-up as Van Gaal ditched long-time No.1 Jasper Cillessen and brought a motley trio of keepers with just eight caps between them.

Turning to the uncapped Noppert here has been perhaps the wildest card ever played by Van Gaal.

The results have been astounding. Noppert has an 88% save percentage (Jordan ‘he’s in incredible form’ Pickford’s is 67%), conceding a freak consolation to the US and once more in the 1-1 draw with Ecuador. But he’s produced a string of great saves too, a brilliant left leg to block Christian Pulisic early on in the last 16 tie particularly important. He’s a picture of calm too, communicating with Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake in front of him, comfortably marshalling things having never come close to a stage like this before late November.

“I have one job and that’s to catch the balls,” Noppert added. “I have the best defence in front of me. The goal is that we win the title so we have to fight for it.”

Van Gaal has had little problem verbalising that aim from the very get-go here. It’s a looseness, an openness that has extended to his squad and led to arguably the most serene Dutch camp ever seen at a global gathering. Noppert and his teammates took a yacht trip in Doha bay this week, paddling around, playing card games and being comfortable in each other’s company.

At their team hotel the morning after the greatest moment of his career, a clean sheet in his international and World Cup debut, Noppert had been asked how he’d slept afterwards. “Wow, like a rose,” came the response. He was next asked if he’s the lowest-paid player in the Dutch squad. “Yes," he laughed. “100%.” His manager walked by at that point. “Always be yourself Andries,” smiled Van Gaal.

Noppert’s current pay, reported to be around €2,500 a week, is likely to be bumped significantly in the near future. A move to Ajax, unsurprisingly, has been mooted. But he has business to attend to here first. Cap number five and the other team’s No.10.

“Messi is another human being just like us,” insisted Noppert when asked about the prospect of staring down the Argentine captain from 12 yards. “He can miss penalties, which we have seen this tournament. Of course he is good…but I can stop penalties from him too."