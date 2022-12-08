O’Gorman says Ireland have learned from chant mistake

Áine O’Gorman says her Ireland women’s team accept the consequences – a €20,000 fine from Uefa – of their ill-judged sectarian chant while celebrating World Cup qualification.

A video posted from the dressing room on social media after the 1-0 playoff victory away to Scotland in October showed the players singing a Wolfe Tones' song suggesting support of the IRA.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the FAI subsequently issued apologies over the incident, with European football's governing body launching their own disciplinary investigation, resulting in the sanction.

Uefa said: "Following an investigation conducted by an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland women's team in the aftermath of the World Cup qualifier and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the FAI, the following decision has been taken to fine the association €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct."

An FAI statement added: "The FAI and the Republic of Ireland WNT has apologised to all affected by events after the playoff against Scotland in Hampden Park. The FAI has assured Uefa that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country."

O’Gorman was in the Hampden Park dressing-room that night and as the most experienced player with over 100 caps doesn’t shirk her responsibility around the incident which threatened to taint the team’s unprecedented feat of reaching next July’s showpiece in Australia.

“We owned up that we did wrong,” the versatile star said about the ‘Up The Ra’ blunder, confident the matter is now closed.

“We accept that and this is a consequence of it. We knew we did wrong at the time, learnt our lessons and put it to bed. We’re looking to the future and the World Cup.”

Heeding the perils of social media formed part of those harsh lessons.

“I wasn't brought up with so much social media but it has pros and cons,” explained O’Gorman, a recent recruit for Shamrock Rovers from Peamount United.

“In general, people are more educated about it in school and young footballers will be more educated going forward.

“Our experience has to lead them in ways, on and off the pitch.”

Ireland manager Vera Pauw had told RTÉ about the controversy: "We're sincerely and deeply sorry for what happened and it doesn't matter if the players meant anything or not, because they didn't mean anything, because it was a celebration. That doesn't mean they should not realise what they were doing."