Midfield reunion of Casemiro and Modric can tilt the World Cup's axis

A couple of weeks ago, on the first Saturday of this World Cup, Casemiro was on media duties for the first time at Brazil’s Doha base, Al Arabi Sports Club in the southern suburbs.

Most of the world’s press were too focused on matters up the road at Lusail later that night, when Lionel Messi would take on Mexico and drag Argentina back into the tournament. Thankfully though, the Brazilians present were quick to ask Casemiro the most pressing question: who would be his preferred partner in anchoring things in the Seleção engine room for the upcoming clash with Switzerland?

"Who I'd rather play in midfield with?” he pondered for a lingering moment before he laughed. “Modrić and Toni Kroos.”

His tongue-in-cheek wish took two weeks to half come true. At Education City Stadium, he and Luka Modrić will share the middle ground again. It’s a rapid reunion for a duo who, along with Kroos, shared a lifetime of midfield battles and a wealth of titles together in Real Madrid white from 2012 until late August when Casemiro decamped to Old Trafford.

The possible post-match destinations on offer Friday night can be summarised as so: Manchester, Madrid or marching on. It’s no hyperbole to suggest that ultimately the first of this World Cup’s quarter-finals will come down to who comes out on top in the battle of close friends in midfield.

On the eve of his 160th cap, Modric was asked about facing not just Casemiro but three current colleagues in the shape of Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

“Playing against Real Madrid teammates? We can be friends after the game,” the 37-year-old responded. “But in the meantime, everyone fights for their country and we’ll do everything to win. I’m looking forward to playing against them.”

As they proved so spectacularly against South Korea at Stadium 974, Brazil have a team so stacked with match-winners that they can turn a knockout clash into a celebratory circus act before the half hour. But none of it can happen without Casemiro. In a squad laden from top to bottom with talent, it is he, stuck in the middle, who stands out as the most pivotal.

The 30-year-old does a little bit of everything because he has to. The most vexing conundrum of Tite’s reign, finding attacking balance, was finally achieved by sacrificing a midfielder, which has put even more responsibility — and work — on Casemiro’s shoulders.

While there are pre-match doubts about Alex Sandro which may or may not see some defensive shuffling on Friday evening, Brazil are expected to line up exactly as they were in midfield and attack. All of this means four attackers — Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, Raphinha and Neymar — ahead of Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta nominally beside him. But Paqueta’s first and most frequent instinct is to look forward, which in essence leaves Casemiro sitting solo as a front five moves forward. When it works in possession it’s spectacular, Eder Militao covering absences at right back and helping Brazil become almost a 3-2-2-3 in attack. But when defending the ball, things are yet to look quite as convincing, leading to a delay in fully certifying their credentials as favourites.

Though in flux, Croatia shape as the first true test of it. Modric, alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marko Brozovic in a trio which works a whole lot like he, Casemiro and Kroos did for so long in Spain, are the unit upon which everything rests for Zlatko Dalic’s side. While 20-year-old centre back Joško Gvardiol has been excellent throughout, alongside him Dejan Lovren still seems a weakness waiting to be exposed. The midfield trio try their best to not let things get that far.

Dalic is essentially trying to refurb the plane while it’s in the sky with just eight of the squad which went all the way to the final four years ago returning here. He refused to draw any comparisons between the sides when pressed on Thursday. But if Tite and Brazil are not for changing in their approach, neither are the Croats.

“We have to be ourselves,” insisted Modric. “We have chances of winning. We must not be satisfied with only reaching the quarter-finals. They have phenomenal players across the team, we will have to adopt an aggressive attitude. We must play high tempo and [look for] control, be assertive. We cannot let them out of our sights.”

The familiarities don’t begin and end with Modric. Kovacic spent three years as the fourth wheel in the Madrid middle, making over 100 appearances. He was given special mention by his captain and has been one of Croatia’s better performers in Qatar, where they have yet to hit anything nearing the heights of four years ago.

Their best spell was a 40-minute surge that swept Canada away and out of the competition. The rest of the time, they have endeavoured to slow opponents — Morocco, Belgium and then Japan — down to their own pace, which couldn’t be described as swift. They are masters of the long game, with four of their last five World Cup knockout games going 120 minutes and more. The same again would certainly suit them.

Modric insists that no matter what happens in Qatar, he will continue to play in his international tablecloth colours but time cannot be totally defied. He exited at 110 minutes against Japan which nonetheless prompted one Croatian journalist on Thursday to ask Dalic why Modric had been removed “so early”. Should things go from evening to night on Friday, it’s more likely that Modric would keep Casemiro company til the death.

“We have proven our mental strength and a certain consistency in extra time and penalty shoot-outs if it comes to that,” he said. “Our last match gave us self-confidence to know we can do it again. We are prepared for everything.”

Casemiro had better be prepared too.