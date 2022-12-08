Stephanie Roche move to Shamrock Rovers confirmed

Republic of Ireland striker Stephanie Roche has become Shamrock Rovers' latest signing as the Women's National League returnees continue to piece together an impressive squad for their first campaign back in the league.
Roche follows her Ireland colleague Áine O'Gorman in making the switch from fellow Dublin side Peamount.
Speaking about her arrival at Rovers, Roche said “I am really excited to be joining Shamrock Rovers. After speaking to the club, I really wanted to be part of this exciting and significant advancement in the league. I have always been an advocate for higher standards across the league and in Women’s football and that’s what Shamrock Rovers are doing here."
First team manager Collie O’Neill is "thrilled to have Roche on board".
"Stephanie has had a fantastic career so far, she is a very intelligent, technical, and astute player with a great eye for goal. She possesses all the qualities that we are looking for to help set high standards for the group both on and off the pitch”.
SRFC Head of Women’s football Jason Carey added: “Stephanie is a fantastic player who has paved the way for many young Irish girls who have wanted to be a professional footballer. She will have a hugely positive effect on the culture of the team”.