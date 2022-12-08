FAI hit with €20,000 fine over women's 'inappropriate' songs after Scotland win

UEFA has hit the FAI with a €20,000 fine for 'violating rules of decent conduct' in relation to inappropriate singing after the women's World Cup play-off win against Scotland in October.

A video posted from the dressing room on social media after the 1-0 victory at Hampden Park showed the celebrating players singing a Wolfe Tones' song suggesting support of the IRA.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the FAI subsequently issued apologies over the incident, with European football's governing body launching their own disciplinary investigation.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Thursday said the FAI would be fined for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland women's team in the aftermath of the World Cup qualifier and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the FAI, the following decision has been taken to to fine the Association €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct."

An FAI statement added: "The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park. The FAI has assured UEFA that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country. The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter."

Manager Vera Pauw told RTE afterwards: "We're sincerely and deeply sorry for what happened and it doesn't matter if the players meant anything or not, because they didn't mean anything, because it was a celebration. That doesn't mean they should not realise what they were doing."