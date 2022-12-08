Raheem Sterling returning to Qatar to rejoin England squad ahead of France tie

The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
Raheem Sterling returning to Qatar to rejoin England squad ahead of France tie

BACK IN: Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 10:09
Simon Peach

Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar and rejoining the England squad in time for the World Cup quarter-final against France.

The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter but gave the green light to the Football Association to look at the logistics of bringing him back before Saturday’s crunch clash with France.

The governing body has now confirmed the Chelsea forward is heading back to link up with Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.

An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

More in this section

England Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Al Wakrah Sports Complex - Monday 5th December Martin O'Neill: It would have been wrong to cap Rice or Grealish competitively for Ireland
England v USA - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Al Bayt Stadium Raheem Sterling considering return to England’s World Cup squad in Qatar
England v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Al Bayt Stadium Yaya Toure: Jude Bellingham’s game intelligence and passing are unbelievable
<p>VERA VOW: Celebrations after Ireland's Women's World Cup 2023 play-off win over Scotland</p>

FAI hit with €20,000 fine over women's 'inappropriate' songs after Scotland win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.256 s