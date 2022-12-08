Raheem Sterling returning to Qatar to rejoin England squad ahead of France tie

Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar and rejoining the England squad in time for the World Cup quarter-final against France.
The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter but gave the green light to the Football Association to look at the logistics of bringing him back before Saturday’s crunch clash with France.
The governing body has now confirmed the Chelsea forward is heading back to link up with Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.
An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.
“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”