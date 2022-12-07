Watch: Roy Keane celebrates after scoring past Micah Richards as ITV take win over BBC in Qatar 

Roy Keane couldn't contain his excitement after sticking one past fellow pundit Micah Richards in a media kick-around on Wednesday.
In a video posted to the ITV Football twitter page, Keane (51) can be seen celebrating wildly after scoring the golden goal in the BBC v ITV grudge match in Qatar. The celebration - which included the Cork man taking his shirt off and hurtling himself over a bin - is a side of Keane we don't often see, but it's no surprise given his relationship with former Man City defender Richards.
Keane can be seen playing a delicate through ball to a teammate, who draws a save out of Richards, only for the rebound to fall to the former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder.
Was there really ever any doubt that Keane would finish it? We don't think so.
A day off for the @ITVSport team today in Doha so of course we played football 😅— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 7, 2022
So enjoy this glorious moment as Roy Keane scores the golden goal against none other than special guest @MicahRichards 🙌
Fancy a rematch @BBCSport? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zEwqt3sX5i
The BBC and ITV crews are both taking it easy before returning to work to cover the resuming games of the World Cup.