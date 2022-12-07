Watch: Roy Keane celebrates after scoring past Micah Richards as ITV take win over BBC in Qatar 

In a video posted to the ITV Sport twitter page, Keane (51) can be seen celebrating wildly after scoring the golden goal in the BBC v ITV match.
Watch: Roy Keane celebrates after scoring past Micah Richards as ITV take win over BBC in Qatar 

Pals: Micah Richards and Roy Keane. Pic: Visionhaus

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 20:06
Examiner Staff

Roy Keane couldn't contain his excitement after sticking one past fellow pundit Micah Richards in a media kick-around on Wednesday. 

In a video posted to the ITV Football twitter page, Keane (51) can be seen celebrating wildly after scoring the golden goal in the BBC v ITV grudge match in Qatar. The celebration - which included the Cork man taking his shirt off and hurtling himself over a bin - is a side of Keane we don't often see, but it's no surprise given his relationship with former Man City defender Richards.

Keane can be seen playing a delicate through ball to a teammate, who draws a save out of Richards, only for the rebound to fall to the former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder. 

Was there really ever any doubt that Keane would finish it? We don't think so. 

You can watch the footage below:

The BBC and ITV crews are both taking it easy before returning to work to cover the resuming games of the World Cup. 

More in this section

Germany v Japan - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group E - Khalifa International Stadium Germany stick with Hansi Flick for Euro 2024 on home soil
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-BRIGHTON Aaron Connolly's Italian future thrown into doubt after comments from Venezia president
Kolo Toure file photo Kolo Toure relishing ‘unbelievable challenge’ he has taken on at Wigan
Cody Gakpo said he would consider a move to Manchester United (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.22 s