Watch: Roy Keane celebrates after scoring past Micah Richards as ITV take win over BBC in Qatar 

Roy Keane couldn't contain his excitement after sticking one past fellow pundit Micah Richards in a media kick-around on Wednesday.

In a video posted to the ITV Football twitter page, Keane (51) can be seen celebrating wildly after scoring the golden goal in the BBC v ITV grudge match in Qatar. The celebration - which included the Cork man taking his shirt off and hurtling himself over a bin - is a side of Keane we don't often see, but it's no surprise given his relationship with former Man City defender Richards.