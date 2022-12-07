Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move

The PSV Eindhoven attacker has lit up the World Cup with his dazzling displays for the Netherlands, scoring three goals in four games, with a quarter-final against Argentina to come.
Cody Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd if club make January transfer move
Cody Gakpo said he would consider a move to Manchester United (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 19:05
PA

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has revealed he has not had any contact from Manchester United over a possible move, but would consider joining the Old Trafford club.

That has come off the back of a scintillating run of form for PSV before the World Cup break as he bagged nine goals in 14 Eredivisie games, adding an impressive 12 assists.

He was linked with a summer move to United, but that did not materialise and the 23-year-old, who also revealed Leeds did make a move for him, admitted to panicking.

Gakpo says he is a better place to deal with speculation now and would entertain a move to United, where he could follow manager Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Eredivisie.

“That was a tough period,” Gakpo said in Dutch newspaper NRC. “I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.

“Suppose you want to go from RKC (Waalwijk) to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?

“Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

