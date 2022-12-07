McJannet: 'Amazing' to see old pal Souttar taking on Mbappe and Messi 

The pair shared places in the Stoke City reserve team defence and places at an apartment complex recommended by their new club.
SEIZING THE MOMENT: Cameron McJannet of Derry City celebrates after the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final match between Derry City and Shelbourne at Aviva Stadium. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Cameron McJannet didn’t foresee Harry Souttar leading Australia into World Cup battle against Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi when they were teens at Stoke City.

The year was 2016 and the Potters were determined to maintain their status as Premier League mainstays by headhunting the best talent beyond the top-flight.

Each arrived for six-figures fees – McJannet from Luton Town while Souttar was a budding bolter at Dundee United.

Of all things, it was Love Island that bonded the teak-tough duo and, though their careers diverged, the relationship has endured.

Both now 24, while Souttar is a Stoke regular and full international, McJannet has revitalised his career at Derry City.

An unlikely brace from left-back in their FAI Cup final win over Shelbourne in November was instrumental in being voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month.

“Harry and I literally joined Stoke City on the same day,” McJannet explained of the player who switched allegiance from his homeland through his Australian roots.

“With his deep accent and proud Scottishness, it was a bit of a surprise that he changed but he’s a proud Australian now!

“He lived on the floor beneath me in a block of flats and we watched a season of Love Island together.

“When he got back from his injury earlier this season and got called up for the World Cup squad, I sent him congratulations.

“He replied but his phone has been busy now since the World Cup.

“He broke into the Stoke first-team while I moved on but it was amazing to see an old friend doing as well as he is.

“He’s been up against Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, being one of Australia’s best players. I’m buzzing for him.” 

The ship hasn’t sailed for McJannett either, as he’s a focal point of a Derry side with four-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers in their sights when the new season kicks off in February.

He’s one of the few survivors from the previous regime in Ruaidhrí Higgins’s team, having joined during the Covid-19 disrupted season of 2020 but has committed to the cause for the next two years.

Adding players of Colm Whelan’s calibre already fuelled talk of a first title on Foyleside since 1997.

“We’ve set the bar higher now so we’ve got to go in there and try to beat it,” admitted the man from Leighton Buzzard, near Milton Keynes.

“The city is really excited, so we’ve got to keep them excited. We’d welcome anyone into the team who can score goals and Whelan is an excellent signing.”

