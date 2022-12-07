Cobh Ramblers open to investment, says chairman Bill O'Leary

Cork is capable of catering for two full-time professional clubs if the right investment opportunity materialises for Cobh Ramblers, according to club chairman Bill O’Leary.

The fan-owned model which League of Ireland outfits such as Cobh, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians are governed internally by is facing increased pressure as private finance, both domestically and internationally, cascades through the tiers.

It’s not just the Premier Division, where Cork City this week became the latest club taken over by a businessman, that money is flowing.

Waterford and Galway United will begin the First Division campaign in February bolstered by cash injections by new owners, while Finn Harps, Bray Wanderers and Wexford are already laying down markers in the off-season transfer market.

“Every club will start next season with more money than last and we can’t get left behind,” admitted O’Leary, whose side finished at the foot of the 2022 table.

“We’re midway into our five-year strategy and have done all we can off the pitch but can’t squeeze the lemon anymore.”

Attracting external investment doesn’t necessarily sound the death-knell for the members-owned concept.

Those who currently pay their annual contribution towards the running of Cobh’s teams, male and female, will ultimately decide on any proposal through a ballot.

O’Leary insists there’s no major urgency on reaching that point.

Hitting their centenary landmark, celebrated with a gala banquet last week, was opportune for the club to review their direction.

Tentative approaches, albeit not always genuine, have existed but the data will be available to any potential backer who responds to their invitations for expressions of interest.

“We have packs ready to go and the plans for any inward money are contained in our growth strategy,” he added.

“Cash is required to co-fund the €300,000 sports capital grant we received last February and of course then the playing budget.

“The environment we’re operating in, the First Division, is becoming increasingly competitive and to enter an ambitious state, we need investment.

“Cobh as a town is well regarded and our name is associated with great players like Roy Keane and Stephen Ireland.

“We’re now widening the net to see what’s out there and investment could come in different ways – be it altruistically, via a hybrid model or a takeover bid.

“There are limitations to raising finance under the current model but any change doesn’t necessarily have to be at the cost of membership.”

Dermot Usher, the Kildare-based multimillionaire now in control of Cork City, has identified the catchment area as integral to his blueprint for success and O’Leary feels there’s scope for Cobh to share the geographical benefits.

“We see ourselves as one of two teams in Cork and there’s no reason there’s not room for two strong League of Ireland clubs,” O’Leary contended.

“Cork has a population of 600,000 – the second biggest in the country – which, with respect to the likes of Longford Town, is significant by comparison.

“We recognise that Cork City have supporter bases on the north and west sides but we see potential on the east, right down through Youghal to Dungarvan.”