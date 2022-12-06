Ramos hat-trick leads Portugal past Switzerland and into last eight

Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

Portugal reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years after destroying Switzerland 6-1 without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

A hat-trick on his first start from Goncalo Ramos along with goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and substitute Rafael Leao secured an emphatic win for Fernando Santos’ side. Victory secured qualification for the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since Germany 2006, and they did so without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven, with the 37-year-old relegated to the bench.

All the talk pre-match was about Ronaldo’s absence from the starting eleven, but Portugal’s performance will be one that gets the other teams in the quarter-finals talking, as they breezed past the idealess Swiss to secure a tie with Morocco in the last eight.

Like most of the games in Qatar, both sets of teams took time to settle in the match, the entertainment coming from the stands rather than the pitch, a Mexican wave harmoniously making its way around the sparse Lusail Stadium.

But not so long after, the man tasked with filling Ronaldo’s boots, Goncalo Ramos, fully justified Santos’ decision to select him over the prodigal son 17 minutes in as A Seleção deservedly went in front.

A quick throw from Raphael Guerreiro allowed Joao Felix to play the ball towards Ramos, and the Benfica frontman spun Swiss defender Fabian Schar inside the Switzerland box before arrowing a magnificent strike inside the near post, past the helpless Yann Sommer in goal to give Portugal the lead.

A regular scorer in the Champions League for Benfica, Ramos’ first goal at the World Cup was the stuff of dreams for the 21-year-old, who before tonight had only played 33 minutes of international football for his country.

Xherdan Shaqiri almost equalised for the Swiss in the 30th minute with an audacious freekick from 30 yards, but goalkeeper Diogo Costa had to be on his toes to tip the ball beyond the post.

However, any hope that Switzerland had of getting back in the match appeared to be distinguished only three minutes later as Portugal extended their advantage. Bruno Fernandes’ outswinging corner was met by the head of stalwart Pepe, captain in Ronaldo’s absence, and the 39-year-old powered past Sommer to give Portugal a two-nil lead heading into half-time.

Ramos should have put the game to bed before the interval with a second goal of the evening, but Sommer was equal to the forward’s powerful left footed attempt to tip the ball past the post.

This was the first time Ronaldo had not started a game for the Portuguese at a major tournament since 2008, but there were no signs that his side were missing him as Portugal cruised into the break ahead.

The second-half started just as the first had ended, with the Portuguese in control of proceedings, and on 51 minutes, their quarter-final berth was secured as Ramos picked up his second of the match.

Diogo Dalot escaped the clutches of Ruben Vargas with ease before flashing a ball across the Swiss penalty area, and Ramos flicked the ball past Sommer to give Portugal an unattainable lead to the delight of the entire team.

The Portuguese rampage did not stop there as within the blink of an eye, Santos’ men had made it four with a beautifully constructed team goal from back to front. Joao Felix played a quick give and go with Monteiro Octavio, who then zipped the ball into the feet of Ramos, the striker turned quickly and released the goal-bound Raphael Guerreiro, and the defender made no mistake, blasting the ball into the roof of the net to put Portugal on cloud nine.

The drama in the second period did not stop for either side, as Switzerland found a way past goalkeeper Diogo Costa for their first goal of the match in the 58th minute. An inswinging corner from Shaqiri was flicked goal bound by Ramos of all people and Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji tapped in at the back post to score the Swiss’ first goal in a World Cup knockout game since 1954.

Portugal did not let the Switzerland goal halt their flow as Ramos completed his hat-trick 67 minutes in. Felix again at the heart of everything the Portuguese were doing well, as he played in Ramos, and the forward delicately dinked over Sommer for his third of the game.

After that, the aforementioned Ronaldo entered the fray for the final 15 minutes. He replaced hat-trick hero Ramos to a gargantuan roar from the 83,000 fans flocked into the Lusail Stadium to see the man himself.

Dropping your country’s all-time top goalscorer in the first knockout round of an international tournament appeared to be a nonsensical thing to do, but like Erik ten Hag did at Manchester United and now Fernando Santos has done tonight, maybe the future without Ronaldo starts now.

Another substitute in Rafael Leao scored Portugal’s sixth in stoppage time with a superb curled effort that wrong footed Sommer to complete the rout, as A Seleção strolled into the last eight with a statement win.

Portugal: Costa 7, Dalot 7, Pepe 7.5, Dias 7, Guerreiro 8, Carvalho 7, Silva 7.5 (Neves, 81’), Otavio 7 (Vitinha, 74’), Fernandes 8 (Leao, 87’), Felix 8.5 (Ronaldo, 74’), Ramos 10 (Horta, 74’).

Subs not used: Patricio, Sa, Silva, Cancelo, Mario, Palhinha, Nunes, Silva.

Switzerland: Sommer 5, Fernandes 5, Schär 4 (Comert, HT), Akanji 5, Rodriguez 4.5, Freuler 4.5 (Zakaria, 54’), Xhaka 5.5, Sow 4 (Seferovic, 54’), Shaqiri 5, Vargas 4.5 (Okafor 66’), Embolo 4.5 (Jashari, 89’).

Subs not used: Kohn, Omlin, Kobel, Elvedi, Reider, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Fassnacht.

Referee: Cesar Ramos.