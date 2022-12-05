Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic hails penalty hero Dominik Livakovic

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic was certain goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic would star in the penalty shootout victory over Japan as his three saves saw the 2018 finalists reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Having never before reached the last eight of the competition, Japan fell at the same stage as they did in 2002, 2012 and 2018, losing 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda had put Japan in front just before half-time, only for Ivan Perisic to level with a fine header.

Four years ago they suffered a last-gasp loss to Belgium, having held a two-goal lead, and here at Al Janoub Stadium Japan saw their quarter-final ambitions go up in smoke following a string of dreadful penalties.

Livakovic kept out tame efforts from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida as Croatia squeezed through, the Dinamo Zagreb keeper equalling the record for the number of saves in a World Cup shootout.

But Dalic was confident his number one would shine.

"We had a fantastic goalkeeper. Today he was great, he saved each of the penalties in a very strong and stable manner," he said.

"We practised penalties in training yesterday and he made several saves. When he had the penalty shootout today I was assured, yesterday he installed this confidence and I was sure he would show that capacity today.

"We couldn't be dominant, but we have shown a strength of character. The Japanese might have underestimated us, never do that to Croatia. We are a small nation but we fight for what we want."

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu insists the nation are entering a "new era" of football, having progressed from Group E against the odds.

"Although the result was not what we expected I told them it does not negate everything we did," he said.

"We could not break through the round of 16 and we could not have a new perspective or see a new landscape, but the Japanese national team won against Germany and Spain, who have been champions in the World Cup.

"The players showed a new era of Japanese football I think and they should use this feeling of being upset and try to win in the next time."

Moriyasu also said he did not pick his penalty takers.

"I asked the players to decide for themselves," he revealed.

"The players tried under such an immense pressure and I would like to praise their efforts. We have to accept this result, but whether we succumb to pressure, I don't think so. I think the goalkeeper was great and the players who took the penalty kicks were also courageous.

"In the end, of course we wanted to win and the result is very unfortunate, but it is what it is. It does not negate all of the effort of the players.

"The players can be confident that they can play on the world stage. They showed how good they can play in such a tournament like the World Cup and I hope they keep on the same way and I think Japanese football can continue to grow."

Japan: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Endo, Morita (Tanaka 106), Nagatomo (Mitoma 64), Doan (Minamino 87), Maeda (Asano 64), Kamada (Sakai 75).

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic, Modric (Majer 99), Brozovic, Kovacic (Vlasic 99), Kramaric (Pasalic 68), Petkovic (Budimir 62), Perisic (Orsic 106), Budimir (Livaja 106).

Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA).