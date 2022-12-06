Vera Pauw monitoring four potential converts to Ireland cause

Ireland manager Vera Pauw is closely monitoring four new second-generation Irish players with a view to strengthening her options in time for next year’s first historic World Cup.

With the tournament now just seven months away she is especially keen to build more bench depth for the demands of the sport’s biggest tournament but also acknowledges that she doesn’t want to damage the equilibrium of her well-balanced team.

“When we qualified players from all over the world who had Irish backgrounds saw a chance to be part of this team. This is an opportunity but also a risk,” she said.

“This squad has qualified, this squad has lived through everything so the only way we bring in (more second-generation) players is they already have a passport or have been through that process and they have to be better than what we have already. If it’s close (in standard) we don’t do it,” she stressed.

“The reason Lily (Agg) and Lucy (Quinn) have had such an impact is because their heart is here. Of course it is an opportunity for them but they really, really want to play for us and they have embraced the culture.

“It doesn’t mean we will be bringing them in but there are four (second-generation Irish) that we are seriously looking at and following,” she revealed.

“It's not that any of the (current) players are not performing but when you have as many injuries as we have had, other players have had to step up and now we need more depth on our bench.”

Ireland will have three training camps (February, April and June 2023) and several international friendlies in the build to their first ever World Cup appearance where they’ve been drawn in a tough group, facing Australia (Sydney, July 20), Canada (July 26, Perth) and Nigeria (July 31, Brisbane).

Midfielders Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn will be back for the February camp and Pauw is hopeful that Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan (ankle injury) will also be back playing with her club by February.

But she is definitely without Savannah McCarthy and rising stars Jess Ziu and Ellen Molloy who are all out long-term with torn cruciates.

Speaking at her announcement as an ambassador for Sport Ireland’s ‘It’s My Time’ initiative encouraging women over 40 to exercise more, Pauw confirmed that Ireland will base themselves in Brisbane for their group games.

“We have the short straw because we have to travel about 8000km internally. It would probably be better to not have a base camp at all, to take all our stuff to each place for each game, but then we would have the last choice of hotels.

“We hope to have our base in Brisbane and then just travel in and out to Sydney and Perth. Brisbane also has only 35mm of rain at that time compared to Sydney which has 135mm.”

She welcomed the FAI’s recent decision to introduce professional contracts for players operating in the SSE Airtricity National League.

“It is necessary and a hugely important step for the development of our game in Ireland. It is too easy that players like Jess Ziu are taken out of the league and into England and then rushed into a system that is at such a higher level.

“It will help both domestically and internationally. Players will have more opportunity to train because they can be freed up from work and they also cannot just be taken. There will be a transfer fee or a training fee going to their clubs, whereas now they go for free.

“Hopefully it will mean our young players will stay in Ireland longer. If you go from here to England, particularly to the Super League or Championship, and you don’t have staff at that club who know how to guide that jump (for young players) you always, always get injured players.

“I don’t stop any player,” she said of the exodus of WNL players to England.

“I’ve been one myself so I understand that, of course they want to play professionally, but I have serious discussions with them about going so young. Everyone knows that (English) clubs are pulling on Jessie Stapleton but she is just 17 years old. We have to be so careful with young players because an ACL is happening within a split second.”