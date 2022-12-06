Tuesday at the World Cup: Spain could be set for a battle

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Last 16, Morocco v Spain, Education City Stadium, 3pm

Will the real Spain please stand up? Irresistible in their opener when they put seven past the pitiful Costa Ricans, Luis Enrique’s side have failed to fully convince since. They were the better side against Germany but got caught and if the game had gone another 10 minutes could well have lost. Against Japan they did lose. Morocco are one of just four remaining sides who are unbeaten and look to have the weapons to threaten the Spanish. Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is a handful and the Spanish defence didn’t handle Niklas Fullkrug at all well. On the right Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi form a daunting tandem. This could be a battle.

Last 16, Portugal v Switzerland, Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Gary Lineker’s saying about the World Cup and the Germans has been parked. How about: “Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Swiss slip out in the last 16.” Their last three World Cup campaigns have ended at this stage, losing 1-0, 1-0 and on penalties. They impressed against the Serbs and could really frustrate Portugal and himself. Fernando Santos’ side would undoubtedly be better without Ronaldo but that’s not going to happen, so on we all go. We’re thinking a long night may be in store here.

Who’s hot and who’s not:

Breel Embolo has led the line with purpose for the Swiss and has really found his scoring touch of late. The Monaco striker has hit four in his last six internationals, none of which the Swiss have lost. Unai Simon has looked every inch a Spanish Jordan Pickford. You’re just waiting for the next error.

Who to Watch:

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is absolutely key to Morocco’s approach. The defensive midfielder parks himself just in front of his defence and does a bit of everything — all of it very well indeed. Look for him to spark counter-attacks too.

Did You Know:

Assuming he wins his 195th international cap on Tuesday, Ronaldo will move level with Malaysia’s Soh Chin Ann for second in the all-time list of male players. He will be just one off Bader Al-Mutawa, the still-active Kuwait forward who is the all-time leader on 196.

Qatar question:

What’s everyone going to do on Wednesday? After 17 relentless days of football, Qatar finally gets to catch its breath. No World Cup has ever gone so long without a rest day. The few tourist destinations will likely heave but there are also thunderstorms in the forecast.