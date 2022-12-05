Bukayo Saka: England have nothing to fear against France in World Cup last eight

Bukayo Saka believes England have nothing to fear as they prepare to take on reigning champions France in the World Cup quarter-finals
Bukayo Saka: England have nothing to fear against France in World Cup last eight

NO FEAR: Bukayo Saka is confident looking ahead to England’s clash with France. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 15:34
PA Sport

Bukayo Saka believes England have nothing to fear as they prepare to take on reigning champions France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

England booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday but the task ahead is a daunting one.

But Saka, who scored England’s third against Senegal, said at a press conference: “If you look at our first four games, we had three clean sheets. That shows how solid we are at the back and we have scored the most goals as well.

Saka was on target against Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I feel we have just got to prepare the best gameplan and go there with confidence. We are playing really good right now.

“There is no doubt about the quality we have in our team. We are blessed with an amazing front line. There is so much quality attacking players.

“When you are selected, it shows how much confidence the boss has in you so that gives you that extra confidence to go out and shine. Last night we were able to do that.”

Saka was one of the players to miss from the spot when England were defeated on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

That experience was a difficult one for the Arsenal forward but he feels he has come through it well and feels confident enough to take another penalty should it be necessary.

The 21-year-old said: “Obviously, I have matured and progressed a lot since that moment. I wouldn’t have stepped up the number of times I have for Arsenal if I was not confident.

Saka missed from the spot against Italy last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

“If the moment comes and I am selected to take it, I will be more than happy to.”

Raheem Sterling has left the England camp to return home following a break-in at his home.

Saka said: “He wished us the best yesterday as he was going back. I’ve messaged him and hopefully he’ll get back to me later. I just hope he and his family are OK.”

More in this section

Canada v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group F - Al Thumama Stadium Walid Regragui: Morocco will come out swinging in last 16 clash with Spain
England v USA - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Al Bayt Stadium Police investigate burglary at home of Raheem Sterling
England v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Al Bayt Stadium Jude Bellingham: A man who always seems to be running downhill
EnglandSaka#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>CASTING A SHADOW: Cristiano Ronaldo has been the centre of attention throughout Portugal’s World Cup campaign. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction over substitution

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.215 s