Raheem Sterling returns home after family robbery

Raheem Sterling is heading home from England's World Cup camp in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his house overnight while his family were there.

The Chelsea forward was not part of Gareth Southgate's squad as they beat the African champions Senegal 3-0 on Sunday to set up a quarter-final clash with France.

Sterling's absence is understood to have followed a break-in at his house on Saturday evening, leaving the England international understandably shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children.

When asked if he thought the 27-year-old would figure at the tournament from here, manager Southgate said on ITV: "We've got to wait and see.

"At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family, and we're going to support that and we're going leave him to have as much time as he needs. He's going home."

He added: "I really don't know (the likelihood of him returning) because at the moment it's a situation that he needs time with his family and I don't want to put him under any pressure with that.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

After England laboured in the opening half hour, youngster Jude Bellingham proved the gamebreaker setting up to the opening two goals for Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane. Bellingham said: "The first 35 minutes were tough. They were really compact and tough to get through.

"It was one of those games where we needed to get the first goal, we knew after we did we would be in a good position."

And the Borussia Dortmund star was quick to defend his senior teammate Henderson, whose restoration to the England line-up has drawn mixed reviews.

"I have seen some of the rubbish said about him playing. It is ridiculous, he is so underrated technically. He delivered again in a big game with a massive goal. I think it is time he gets a bit of respect.

"We have shown we can score goals, we are clinical when it matters. And we got the clean sheet again."

Captain Harry Kane hailed the mentality of his side: "Knockout games are never easy. We have shown great maturity throughout the tournament. Mentality was top from the beginning and scored three good goals. Three clean sheets in a row are really important for us too."

On his goal he added: "I had so much time. The ball sat up nicely. The connection was perfect. I am a striker so whenever I score I am happy.

"We have a great mixture of youth and experience now. Another knockout win, over the years they have not been easy for England. We will enjoy this one but then our focus turns to that [France game]. It will be a really tough battle."