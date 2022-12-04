Raheem Sterling absent from England side due to family matter

Raheem Sterling is not included in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Senegal in their World Cup last-16 tie on Sunday night as he deals with a family matter.
Southgate has left in-form Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford out of his side for the clash, with Bukayo Saka’s replacement of Rashford the one change to the England starting XI from the 3-0 defeat of Wales.
Meanwhile, Senegal are without defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Everton man picked up his second yellow of the tournament in the 2-1 win over Ecuador and is suspended.
Nampalys Mendy of Leicester City takes over in midfield, while Monaco winger Krepin Diatta replaces Pape Gueye.
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.
Grealish, Rashford, Trippier, Pope, Phillips, Dier, Coady, Alexander-Arnold, Mount, Ramsdale, Wilson, Maddison, Gallagher.
Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.
Seny Dieng, Formose Mendy, Cisse, Jackson, Moussa N’Diaye, Ballo-Toure, Pape Sarr, Diedhiou, Ahmadou Dieng, Gomis, Name, Loum N’Diaye, Pape Gueye.
Ivan Barton (El Salvador).