Raheem Sterling absent from England side due to family matter

Bukayo Saka forms part of the front-three in Southgate's selection. 
Absent: England's Raheem Sterling. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 18:08
Examiner Staff, Guardian

Raheem Sterling is not included in Gareth Southgate's squad to face Senegal in their World Cup last-16 tie on Sunday night as he deals with a family matter.

Southgate has left in-form Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford out of his side for the clash, with Bukayo Saka’s replacement of Rashford the one change to the England starting XI from the 3-0 defeat of Wales. 

Meanwhile, Senegal are without defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Everton man picked up his second yellow of the tournament in the 2-1 win over Ecuador and is suspended. 

Nampalys Mendy of Leicester City takes over in midfield, while Monaco winger Krepin Diatta replaces Pape Gueye.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.

Subs: Grealish, Rashford, Trippier, Pope, Phillips, Dier, Coady, Alexander-Arnold, Mount, Ramsdale, Wilson, Maddison, Gallagher.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.

Subs: Seny Dieng, Formose Mendy, Cisse, Jackson, Moussa N’Diaye, Ballo-Toure, Pape Sarr, Diedhiou, Ahmadou Dieng, Gomis, Name, Loum N’Diaye, Pape Gueye.

Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador).

