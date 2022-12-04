Jessica Hennessy completes Shamrock Rovers move 

The former Athlone Town centre-half becomes Shamrock Rovers' fourth signing of the season. 
LATEST SIGNING: Jessica Hennesy joins Shamrock Rovers.

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 13:48
Shane Donovan

Jessica Hennessy has put-to-paper on a deal with newly established side Shamrock Rovers Women. 

Centre-half Hennessy joins having spent last season at Athlone Town, where she earned a spot in the WNL Team of the Year.

Speaking about her arrival at Rovers, Hennessy said: “I am really excited to be joining Shamrock Rovers I am looking forward to a new challenge with the club. Rovers is a perfect fit for me they are very professional club and I think it's the right time for me to move forward in my career and embark on a new journey for the 2023 season.” 

Women's first team manager Collie O’Neill said: “Jessica has had an exceptional year; she is a commanding and dominant centre-half and also has the great ability of being able to step-in when in possession. She is a young, hungry player and I believe that she has a great future ahead of her.” 

Head of Women’s football, Jason Carey is also looking forward to having Jessica on board next season.

“Jessica is a tremendous young player with a fantastic attitude, I have very high hopes for her future, she is someone who has all the attributes that we are looking for as we build our new squad.”

Hennessy becomes Rovers fourth signing since getting the go-ahead to enter the league in 2023, with the arrivals of Áine O'Gorman, Summer Lawless and Alannah McEvoy already confirmed.

