Switzerland progress to last 16 after ill-tempered win over Serbia

Serbia 2 Switzerland 3

Bedlam, boredom and then one last burst of bedlam.

The boredom had made for a refreshing change after a final round of group games that has stolen the breath over the past four days and nights here. But Qatar 2022 had a final flicker of chaos as Cameroon’s late winner up the road at the Lusail suddenly meant the closing stages here carried huge consequence.

Switzerland were 3-2 up after a wildly entertaining first half gave way to a turgid ill-tempered second. Serbia had largely given up the ghost and a fourth for the Swiss in injury time would have seen them top the group and send Brazil skittling down to the lower half of the draw. A Serbian equaliser, meanwhile, would have had us reaching for the disciplinary calculators again to separate Cameroon and the Swiss.

Neither arrived and so the bracket is all set. Switzerland move on to face Portugal and on this evidence they can give them plenty of problems. Serbia head home as another dark horse side who reared up and faltered, finishing bottom of their group, just as other favoured outsiders Denmark did. The Serbs had exploded back into the contest in the first half but it turns out they’d emptied themselves in the process.

We’d just been informed that there would be three minutes of added time before the interval and the camera cut to Serbian manager Dragan Stojković. His face drenched in sweat, his white shirt now see-through, Stojković slumped back into his chair like an exhausted distance runner. We were all right there with him.

When the final round of group games had begun on Tuesday just two of the 32 teams had been eliminated. In a blurring four-day blitz of drama, late twists and totting up yellow cards, another 12 teams had said goodbye to Qatar. With little love lost and plenty of political intrigue, these sides were desperate not to be number 15 or 16. Having seen so many teams have their fate taken out of their hands by matters elsewhere, they looked keen to get it done while they had the chance.

The first half was a free-flowing, end-to-end race to the finish line with precious little in the way of defending done along the way. The Swiss sent out a warning that they would be first to strike as they peppered Vanja Milinković-Savić’s goal from the off. The Serbian fans massed behind and to the side of him engaged in a booming shout and repeat chant that may have helped distract frayed nerves but they surely hoped would wake their side up too.

On 20 minutes Xherdan Shaqiri found the opener. It came down the left with the galloping Ricardo Rodriguez finding joy where many have found it — in behind this leaky Serb defence. His cross was cleared to Djibril Sow who shuttled it on to Shaqiri, even more barrel-shaped than before. The winger lashed it and saw it take a nick off Strahinja Pavlovic and we were up and running.

Shaqiri, who joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as a scorer at three-straight World Cups, wheeled straight over to that Serbian corner, his hands not forming the double-headed Albanian eagle which caused such a storm at the last World Cup when the sides met but instead raised to his lips and he shushed them.

This was not a night for silence though. Neither of these teams were going quietly and with Dusan Tadic pulling strings, Serbia roared back. It came from Tadic as he floated a lovely ball in towards the front post. Sprinting on to it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who made an exquisite header look like the easiest of work.

We were back where we started but very much ready to give it all another spin. Shaqiri could have retaken the lead but Pavlovic blocked heroically and celebrated like he’d scored. Soon after they had scored. Granit Xhaka lost the ball in midfield and Tadic threatened again. His pass pinballed around the Swiss defence before Remo Freuler poked it into Dusan Vlahovic’s path and the Juventus striker finished wonderfully.

The Swiss were sloppy now and Serbia could have added to the lead but instead were caught again at the back. Silvan Widmer overlapped down the right and laid one on a plate for Breel Embolo a minute before the break. Any wonder Stojković was suffering hot and cold sweats.

A fresh shirt at the interval may have made him more comfortable but only briefly. His side were behind and in huge trouble now just three minutes after the restart. It was a lovely little Swiss move. Embolo and Shaqiri combined on the edge of the box and the winger slid it through to Ruben Vargas who flicked a beauty into the path of Freuler. The Serbs had now conceded eight goals in two and a half games and needed two of their own to have any hope.

Embolo missed comically from about a yard and a half out and Mitrovic, now partnered by Luka Jovic, had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty but the energy and intent dropped noticeably.

It got tetchier too. Fernando Rapallini’s yellow card was getting a hell of a workout. Ten names would be in it by night’s end. Over the stadium tannoy, FIFA reminded fans to refrain from “discriminatory shouts and gestures.” Xhaka, who was terrific four years after he had left the Serbs irate by joining Shaqiri in the eagle gesture, was caught up in a shemozzle that threatened to get ugly just as news of the Cameroon goal filtered in.

It was unclear whether the Swiss players or even their bench realised the significance of it. Progressing to the knockout stages for the fourth time in five World Cups, they looked elated just to be surviving.

After the past four days, they had a point.

Serbia (3-4-1-2): V Milinkovic-Savic 6; Milenkovic 5, Veljkovic 4 (Gudelj 55), Pavlovic 4; Zivkovic 6 (Radonjic 78), S Milinkovic-Savic 5 (Maksimovic 68), Lukic 5, Kostic 6; Tadic 7 (Djuricic 78); Vlahovic 6 (Jovic 55), Mitrovic 6.

Booked: S Milinkovic-Savic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Rajkovic, Mitrovic.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Kobel 7; Widmer 7, Akanji 7, Schar, 7 Rodriguez 8; Freuler 7, Xhaka 8; Sqaqiri 7 (Zakaria 69), Sow 7 (Fernandes 69), Vargas 7 (Fassnacht 83); Embolo 7 (Okafor 90).

Booked: Widmer, Vargas, Xhaka.

Referee: F Rapallini (ARG).

Att: 41,378.