South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

Ther was more drama in Qatar as the Asian side marched on. 
South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

FLAT OUT: South Korea's players celebrate after the World Cup group H win over Portugal. Picture: AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 17:14
Reuters

South Korea scored an added time goal to beat already-qualified Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup in a comeback win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations.

After an early opener by Ricardo Horta for Portugal, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp victory for South Korea catapulted them from fourth to second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0 in the group's other game but failed to score enough goals to finish above the Asians. Portugal top the group.

More to follow 

More in this section

Derry City v Shelbourne - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final Bohemians confirm James Akintunde signing from Derry City
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super League - Emirates Stadium England captain Leah Williamson set for Arsenal return against Everton
Japan v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group E - Khalifa International Stadium Some images were ‘misleading’: FIFA defend VAR decision over Japan goal
<p>Uruguay beat Ghana but missed out on the last 16 on goals scored (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Uruguay beat Ghana but miss out on last-16 spot to South Korea on goals scored

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s