Bohemians confirm James Akintunde signing from Derry City

Bohemians have completed the signing of James Akintunde from Derry City on a multi-year deal.

Akintunde starred for Ruaidhri Higgins' side last season, notching six goals as his side finished second behind champions Shamrock Rovers.

The 26-year-old Englishman was signed by then Derry manager, now Bohs boss, Declan Devine in 2020 from Maidenhead United and has spent the last three campaigns on Foyleside.

Looking forward to being reunited with the frontman, Bohs manager Devine said: “When James became available it was a no-brainer for me to try to bring him to Bohemians.

“I brought him to Ireland, and I know all of his qualities and attributes. He will offer us tremendous versatility in the front three positions.

“He also knows the league now, has proven himself over the last number of years here, and is an even better player than when I brought him to Derry City.

“He will give 110% effort in training and in games, and ticks all the boxes of the kind of player we want and need to have at the club.”

Akintunde added: “I am so grateful for this opportunity to sign for such a big club.

“I have been in Ireland for several seasons, and I am really looking forward to a new chapter in my career.

“I know Declan Devine from the past and that was a big part in me wanting to come here.

“I am really looking forward to working with him again. He has brought in some really good players too, and I cannot wait to meet them, the staff and supporters.

“It is an exciting time for the club. Going full-time will make a massive difference. It will bring great togetherness and help build a team spirit right from the start.

“I have always enjoyed playing at Dalymount Park too, and I’ve scored a few goals there! So I hope I can score a lot more now.”