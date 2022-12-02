Bohemians confirm James Akintunde signing from Derry City

The striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign for the Candystripes in 2022.
Bohemians confirm James Akintunde signing from Derry City

HEADING EAST: James Akintunde. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 16:40
Shane Donovan

Bohemians have completed the signing of James Akintunde from Derry City on a multi-year deal. 

Akintunde starred for Ruaidhri Higgins' side last season, notching six goals as his side finished second behind champions Shamrock Rovers.

The 26-year-old Englishman was signed by then Derry manager, now Bohs boss, Declan Devine in 2020 from Maidenhead United and has spent the last three campaigns on Foyleside.

Looking forward to being reunited with the frontman, Bohs manager Devine said: “When James became available it was a no-brainer for me to try to bring him to Bohemians.

“I brought him to Ireland, and I know all of his qualities and attributes. He will offer us tremendous versatility in the front three positions.

“He also knows the league now, has proven himself over the last number of years here, and is an even better player than when I brought him to Derry City.

“He will give 110% effort in training and in games, and ticks all the boxes of the kind of player we want and need to have at the club.”

Akintunde added: “I am so grateful for this opportunity to sign for such a big club.

“I have been in Ireland for several seasons, and I am really looking forward to a new chapter in my career.

“I know Declan Devine from the past and that was a big part in me wanting to come here.

“I am really looking forward to working with him again. He has brought in some really good players too, and I cannot wait to meet them, the staff and supporters.

“It is an exciting time for the club. Going full-time will make a massive difference. It will bring great togetherness and help build a team spirit right from the start.

“I have always enjoyed playing at Dalymount Park too, and I’ve scored a few goals there! So I hope I can score a lot more now.”

More in this section

South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super League - Emirates Stadium England captain Leah Williamson set for Arsenal return against Everton
Japan v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group E - Khalifa International Stadium Some images were ‘misleading’: FIFA defend VAR decision over Japan goal
<p>Uruguay beat Ghana but missed out on the last 16 on goals scored (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Uruguay beat Ghana but miss out on last-16 spot to South Korea on goals scored

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.223 s