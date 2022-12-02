Liam Burt swaps Bohemians for Shamrock Rovers, champions tie down key figures for 2023

A number of key first-team members have also re-signed with the club for 2023.
RIVALS: Liam Burt. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 16:00
Shane Donovan

Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Scottish winger Liam Burt from Bohemians.

Burt signed for Bohemians in 2021, having spent time at both Glasgow clubs, Celtic and Rangers in his youth. The 23-year-old made 62 league appearances for Bohs, notching 15 goals in the process including the winner in their 1-0 win over Rovers in September.

The Scot will soon join up with his new teammates to commence pre-season training at the club.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said: "Liam has really good attributes that can definitely improve us. He's very quick and direct and he's a different type of attacking player than what we have in the group at the moment.

"I've had a number of conversations with Liam, and we know he's had interest, both here and away. I'm just delighted that he sees the next step in his career with us and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"We tried to get him in the summer, we obviously didn't, but we're delighted to get him now. He's a player that we've liked for some time. His qualities and what he brings to the game is something that will make us better as a team and a group as a whole.

NEW COLOURS: Liam Burt signs for SRFC.

"When you look at his history and the moves that he's had, it takes a strong character and a strong person to make those moves and I don't see this one being any different. He's a great age for us and he has great attributes, so I've no doubt he'll deal with the move quite well."

In addition to the signing of Burt, Rovers have tied down a number of key first-team members to new contracts. 

Alan Mannus, Lee Grace, Pico Lopes, Gary O'Neill, Aaron Greene, Darragh Nugent, Sean Kavanagh, Simon Power and Kieran Cruise have all put pen-to-paper on new deals, while Viktor Serdeniuk and veteran Chris McCann have departed the champions.

<p>TAKING THE REIGNS: Dave Rogers is the new Finn Harps boss. Pic: Finn Harps/Twitter</p>

Confirmed: Finn Harps appoint Dave Rogers as new manager 

READ NOW

