Doha diary: Anthony Barry won't be idle for long

Barry likely to be busy again very soon

As Roberto Martinez’s utterly underwhelming stint at the helm of the Belgian national team came to an end in a most inevitable ignominy on Thursday night, Stephen Kenny may have thought about picking up the phone.

The Ireland manager lost coach Anthony Barry to the Red Devils earlier this year and has since lost his replacement, John Eustace. Barry had originally replaced Damien Duff, who also departed early. With a vacancy alongside Keith Andrews in the brains trust still open, Barry’s international availability may have been tempting.

Alas, the Chelsea coach is not likely to have much free time for long. It appears that Queens Park Rangers are eyeing Barry for their own vacancy.

Barry recently interviewed for the Huddersfield Town job and appears set on becoming a No.1 somewhere soon. Kenny’s hunt to fill the troublesome role goes on.

Flicking at the heart of Hansi's issues

“For years we've been talking about nines that we need, about strong full-backs. Defending has distinguished us for years. We need to get back to basics.” Which German pundit had this scathing verdict on their early exit? Uhhh… manager Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern boss has been in charge for 17 months now so perhaps could have made some inroads in those areas. We’re all too aware of Germans’ taste in music and Flick’s post-exit press conference was a stirring tribute to the Shaggy classic ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

No more doubling up in Doha

The appeal of the most compact World Cup in history was that fans, officials and journalists could do multiple games in a single day. However that all ends Saturday. While the last-16 and quarter-final matches kick off at 6pm and 10pm local time with travel times between some arenas as quick as 20 minutes, FIFA are not allowing journalists to attend both.

The prospect of extra time and penalties means that travel window could narrow or even close entirely. In truth, sparing us another week of sweaty shuttle busses Gianni is doing us all a favour.

Qatari pundits give Germany their fond farewell

Safe to say the Germans won’t be missed in these parts. Their exit was toasted on one of Qatar’s premier football analysis shows.

The panel show with no less than 11 pundits sitting in a wonderfully sparse, wide open, red-carpeted room with bowls of fruit at their feet isn’t huge on set design.

To a man, each of the pundits marked Germany’s elimination on Thursday night by mimicking the team’s hand-over-the-mouth protest and waving goodbye.

We know the host nation’s feelings around the message the German players had been sending but given Qatar’s utterly mortifying performances on the field, the schadenfreude felt misplaced.

A little Delaney energy at the Souk

In case you feared that John Delaney-esque national association suits slapstick would be lacking in Qatar, we can reassure you.

Canada Soccer chief Nick Bontis, whose dysfunctional association have been compared to Delaney-era FAI, has stepped up to the plate.

Bontis was reportedly spotted in the Souk Wakif market a couple of nights ago proudly wearing a Canada home jersey complete with ’N. Bontis’ on the back. JD energy lives on.