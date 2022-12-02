Best goal? Most influential player?... It's the World Cup group stage awards

The group stage is over, penalties and knockout drama await. But who has caught the eye so far in a World Cup that has turned traditions and expectations on their head?

Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium are already gone, out with a whimper, Germany have followed them despite a late flourish. Underdogs everywhere have borne their teeth and many of them have had their day.

So, who takes the honours after a breathless opening stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Here is the Examiner's verdict but read it quick and don't judge us if everything changes. There's no time to rest when the knockout stage arrives - and even some of the biggest heroes on this list know they could be on a plane home by Monday...

HIGH FLIER: Brazil’s Richarlison scores one of the goals of the tournament so far against Serbia. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Best goal: Richarlison (Brazil) v Serbia

The pressure on Brazil to not only win the trophy but to light up the tournament with Samba vibes is crazy. But Tottenham striker Richarlison ticked all the boxes with his spectacular bicycle kick against Serbia.

With 73 minutes on the clock, he expertly controlled a ball into the box with his left and then acrobatically volleyed the ball home with his right - from above head level.

So spectacular, so Brazil. So Samba.

Best striker: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

One goal in each of his country’s opening three games marks him out as something special, so it’s little surprise that the Premier League’s big guns, especially Manchester United, are hot on his tail.

At just 23 years old the PSV star is only going to better, and in a Dutch side that has created surprisingly few chances, his ruthlessness in front of goal has been the difference.

That’s what places him above even Kylian Mbappe – so far at least.

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Brazil's Casemiro salutes the fans.

Best midfielder: Casemiro (Brazil)

The Manchester United man was hailed as ‘the best midfielder in the world’ by none other than Neymar after scored a stunning winner against Switzerland, a result which sent his side into the last 16.

That may be stretching the mark, but in turns of midfielders in form in Qatar so far, he deserves the prize. He’s been hugely influential for a Brazil side that look to have the right mix of skill, midfield power and defensive solidity. Casemiro, normally more renowned for expertly keeping things ticking over, has added to his game and his CV in this tournament.

HARRY'S GAME: England's Harry Maguire and USA's Yunus Musah. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Best defender: Harry Maguire (England)

Ok, don’t laugh. There’s been an agenda around poor Harry, painting him as an Old Trafford clown who can’t defend and is hopelessly low on confidence.

But that’s when he plays for Manchester United. Put him in an England shirt and something changes.

Give him credit, because he’s been outstanding, winning every header, bringing the ball out of defence and showing remarkable character. Maybe it will unravel later but right now his critics are keeping quiet.

Best goalkeeper: Wojciech Sczczesny (Poland)

When you keep a clean sheet in your first two group games and then save a penalty from Lionel Messi in the third, things are not going too bad.

Former Arsenal man Szczesny remains under-rated with critics quick to pounce on any errors. But his penalty save against the GOAT was spectacular and he's personality makes him vital to Poland, too.

HEY JUDE: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's first goal of the tournament against Iran.

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

The central midfielder has glided through the group stage and was particularly impressive against Iran and Wales.

At just 19 he appears to have everything. Energetic, creative, skilful, tenacious in the tackle – and he’s even managed his first international goal. Liverpool are desperate to sign him, and you can see why.

Best game: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

A six-goal thriller in which five of those strikes came within a 20-minute period; what’s not to like?

The highlight was a quite stunning goal from talented Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar, who innovatively scooped a shot high over Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to leave his opponent baffled. An outrageous and ingenious piece of skill.

The same player then laid on an equaliser for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting three minutes later as the Indomitable Lions came back from 3-1 down. A real stunner in Group G.

STAR ATTRACTION: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Denmark.

Most influential player: Kylian Mbappe (France)

The PSG striker was mesmerising in the opening two games as France eased through Group D, despite their reserves losing to Tunisia in game three, and has looked unplayable.

Two goals against Denmark were followed by a goal and an assist in a 4-1 demolition of Australia. You suspect there is a lot more to come as France prepare for the last 16 and at 23 years old, this looks like being Mbappe’s tournament.

Best giantkillers: Japan

Where do you start on this one? It’s been the tournament of upsets. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, Tunisia beat France, Iran beat Wales, Morocco beat Belgium and topped their group, Australia beat Denmark and went through.

But Japan’s stunning and controversial victory over Spain having already beaten the Germans themselves gives them the group stage title.

Biggest let down: Qatar

No points, only one goal and out of the tournament after two games - the first hosts ever to suffer that fate, Cue a barrage of Tweets saying the should never have been awarded in the finals in the first place.

BLURRED LINES: Japan's Kaoru Mitoma crucially keeps the ball in against Spain. Picture: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

One to watch: Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Winger Mitoma, who has only just broken into the Brighton side, is quick, clever and direct. How do the Seagulls keep finding these players?

He's 25, so not as young as you might expect but, on this showing, his pace an energy will give anyone problems.

The question now is who on this list will be picking up a real award in mid-December and who will emerge from the shadows to take the limelight from them?

There's certainly room for new heroes to emerge.

So, Avengers assemble. Time for the last 16.