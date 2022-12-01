Johan Cruiyff Arena to host Ireland-Netherlands Euro '24 qualifier  

The Johan Cruiyff Arena in Amsterdam will host the Republic of Ireland's Euro '24 qualifier clash with the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the KNVB has confirmed.
It will be Ireland's penultimate game of their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign and their first competitive encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena since the two teams' dramatic 2-2 draw in 2000.
On that day, Ireland ran into a two-goal lead with goals either side of the break, a header from Robbie Keane and a fantastic long-range strike from Jason McAteer, before the Dutch rallied to claim a point.
Stephen Kenny's men open the qualifying campaign against the French in the Aviva on March 27 next year, in what is the opening game of what proves to be a very testing campaign.
27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium
16/06 - Greece v Republic of Ireland, TBC
19/06 - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium
07/09 - France v Republic of Ireland, TBC
10/09 - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Aviva Stadium
13/10 - Republic of Ireland v Greece, Aviva Stadium
16/10 - Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland, Faro, Portugal
18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Johan Cruijff ArenA