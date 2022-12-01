Johan Cruiyff Arena to host Ireland-Netherlands Euro '24 qualifier  

The fixture will be Stephen Kenny's charges last of the qualifying group.
Johan Cruiyff Arena to host Ireland-Netherlands Euro '24 qualifier  

VENUE: A general view inside the Johan Cruijff Arena. Pic: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 17:08
Shane Donovan

The Johan Cruiyff Arena in Amsterdam will host the Republic of Ireland's Euro '24 qualifier clash with the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the KNVB has confirmed.

It will be Ireland's penultimate game of their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign and their first competitive encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena since the two teams' dramatic 2-2 draw in 2000.

On that day, Ireland ran into a two-goal lead with goals either side of the break, a header from Robbie Keane and a fantastic long-range strike from Jason McAteer, before the Dutch rallied to claim a point.

Stephen Kenny's men open the qualifying campaign against the French in the Aviva on March 27 next year, in what is the opening game of what proves to be a very testing campaign. 

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying - Fixture Schedule 

27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium 

16/06 - Greece v Republic of Ireland, TBC 

19/06 - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium 

07/09 - France v Republic of Ireland, TBC 

10/09 - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Aviva Stadium 

13/10 - Republic of Ireland v Greece, Aviva Stadium 

16/10 - Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland, Faro, Portugal 

18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Johan Cruijff ArenA

More in this section

Lukaku left to rue misses as Belgium bow out, Croatia march on Lukaku left to rue misses as Belgium bow out, Croatia march on
Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 win over Canada Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 win over Canada
WCup Brazil Soccer Thirty-nine-year-old Dani Alves to captain Brazil against Cameroon
Croatia v Belguim - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group F - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Martinez stands down as Belgium coach after World Cup exit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s