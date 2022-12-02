12 years on, Suarez is still the villain, and Ghana are still consumed by it

The first thing you remember, having not been in his presence for a few years, is that Luis Suarez talks with his hands. Which has been an irony for a dozen years now but on this day feels particularly, and pointedly, so.

He turns his fingertips inwards to himself and pinches them together when emphasising something. He raises an arm and points, nowhere in particular, to explain how he’s changed his game to try to defy time even as his body defies him. He rolls his wrists as he lists off all the things that need to change for Uruguay to shake out of their stupor and progress to the knockout stages of his last World Cup. The wrists roll and roll because there are many things that have to change.

But Luis Suarez hasn’t changed. And he’s not sorry.

Twelve years after a night of unscriptable drama and dark arts in Johannesburg, when Suarez reached up and out with those hands to change the trajectory of Ghana’s tournament, to deny the Black Stars a historic place in the semi-final in Africa’s first World Cup, he still feels no need to apologise.

For all of the wrongs in his remarkable footballing life, he’s right about this one. But he’s still going to have explain why he thinks he’s right for the rest of his life. Thursday in Doha was perhaps the most intensive cross-examination he’s faced since the incident itself.

Ghanaian and Uruguayan World Cup fates are again intertwined with the two of them meeting at Al Janoub Friday evening in what is essentially an elimination game to reach the knockout stages. Suarez didn’t have to take the stand on the eve of it. It would have been more usual for captain Diego Godin to accompany Diego Alonso. But at 2pm in strode Suarez.

The opening was tepid. Lots of queries around his own performances here as a starter in the opener against Korea and as an ineffective substitute in defeat to Portugal. “As the years go by and as time goes by, I’m not getting any younger,” he said.

“My pace is not what it used to be so you have to help out with your skills, intelligence.”

With Uruguayan journalists on the microphone, the soft balls kept coming. His homeland only ever saw the handball as an act of heroism. When Asamoah Gyan’s subsequent penalty went off the bar and into Soccer City’s night sky, Suarez celebrated wildly on the sidelines. Uruguay won the shoot-out, made it to the last four and the striker came home a hero.

“No es la mano de dios, es la mano de Suarez! La puta madre que le parto!” went the chant at the homecoming in Montevideo — “It’s not the hand of God, it’s the hand of Suarez. Long live the f***ing mother who birthed him.”

Suarez outlined his aims for Friday night, rotating those wrists and pinching his fingers. Then, ten minutes in, a representative from the continent that suffered at his hands, finally had the mic.

“Some Ghana fans feel you are the devil itself,” explained the journalist, Suarez sitting back still now.

“Talking to Ghana fans, they are looking forward to retiring you tomorrow. What do you think about this possibly being your last game?” The Uruguayan journalists huffed and grumbled. But now we were talking.

2010: Luis Suarez of Uruguay handles the ball on the goal line, for which he is sent off, during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Uruguay and Ghana. Pic: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“The first time, I don't apologise about that,” said Suarez, answering a question in English for the first time.

“Because I did the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I can say an apology if I did a tackle, injured a player, and took a red card. But in this situation, I took a red card, the ref said penalty. It’s not my fault, because I didn’t miss the penalty.

“The player who missed the penalty, he said he would do the same in this situation. It’s not my responsibility, to shoot the penalty.”

This has been Suarez’s defence from the very get-go. Uruguay’s World Cup was on the line with seconds to go in injury time and Dominic Adiyiah’s header came flying at him. Suarez is someone who got to where he did on instinct. That night his instincts told him to raise his hands and he did. He paid the price. What happened afterwards was not his doing.

He later made the comparison with his other moment of World Cup infamy when he bit Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder in Brazil four years later. The Italian and he shook hands when Champions League opponents years later. He pointed to the fact that it was a generation ago — only captain Andre Ayew survives from the Ghanaian squad of 2010.

But his sternest defence would come 45 minutes later after he had left the stage and Ghana’s current camp stepped up there. Manager Otto Addo got to the crux of the matter, from a footballing perspective at least.

“If the same incident happened the other way around and Ghana proceeded to the semi-finals, everyone would say ‘OK, it’s normal that a player would do anything he can to help his team’,” he argued. “For me, it’s not a big topic. This is what I wish from every player – to do all he can to help his team, sometimes even sacrifice himself with a red card.”

Addo’s countrymen and many wider Africans don’t agree, won’t forgive and certainly can’t forget. A colleague took a Doha taxi out to Thursday’s press conference, driven by a Ghanaian. His country are on the brink of a stunning return to the knockout stages.

But all he could talk about was something else. Well, two things — Luis Suarez and revenge.