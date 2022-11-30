Colm Whelan completes Derry City switch 

The striker had attracted interest within the League of Ireland, as well as across the water.
Colm Whelan completes Derry City switch 

GOAL-GETTER: Colm Whelan celebrates during his time at UCD.

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 17:35
Shane Donovan

Former Ireland U-21 striker Colm Whelan has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with Derry City.

Whelan has swapped UCD for the Brandywell, just as Shamrock Rovers looked to entice the Kilkenny native into a move to Tallaght. 

He scored 44 goals in 66 appearances while playing for UCD, but his first Premier Division season was cut short in the summer by an ACL injury.

The 21-year-old had looked destined for Lincoln City and England's third tier prior to suffering the horror injury. 

The striker's departure comes as a major blow to the Students as they have already lost another attacker in the form of Tommy Lonergan, who has returned to St. Patrick's Athletic.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins spoke of his delight at getting the deal for the youngster over the line.

"We are delighted to welcome Colm to the club. He is a player with an extremely bright future in the game.

"He has a lot of games under his belt at such a young age and has a fantastic goalscoring record.

"The staff and I are really excited to get working with Colm and helping him develop further at Derry City."

Whelan - who was a spectator as Derry beat Shelbourne to win the cup - is looking forward to many good nights at the Brandywell.

"I watched the FAI Cup final and was really impressed by what Derry and their fans did that weekend.

"I've only played once at the Brandywell so far - a 7-1 defeat - so I'll have to make sure there are many better nights than that one.

"I can't wait to get started and can promise supporters a lot of hard work and hopefully a lot of goals "

More in this section

Tunisia v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group D - Education City Stadium Heartbreak for Tunisia as win over holders France not enough for knockout qualification
Australia v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group D - Al Janoub Stadium Australia stun Denmark to reach World Cup last 16 for first time in 16 years
There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health
George Ford feels ‘deception’ is the key to getting the best out of Manu Tuilagi (Andrew Matthews/PA)

George Ford feels ‘deception’ is key to getting the best out of Manu Tuilagi

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.257 s